Sunday, November 15, 2020

Al-Qaeda’s No. 2 Reportedly Killed In Secret Operation In Iran

Nigeria 4-4 Sierra Leone: Super Eagles stunned as Leone Stars come back from four down

Gernot Rohr's men roared into a four-goal lead at Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City, but were ultimately forced to settle for a...
2Face, Peruzzi, Bella Shmurda, Jimmy Jatt, others storm Abuja as Exodus returns

Nigerian legendary singer, 2Face Idibia will headline the Exodus event holding in Abuja this Sunday. Recall that the last...
FG set to commission National Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics in Abuja

The Federal Government of Nigeria, represented by the honorable Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, is set to commission...
Africa News

Morocco launches military operations at Guerguerat border crossing

The Moroccan army confirmed in a statement on Friday: "The Royal Armed Forces had, on Thursday night, deployed a security belt in...
Al-Qaeda’s second-highest leader, accused of orchestrating the deadly 1998 bombings of two U.S. embassies in Africa, was killed by Israeli agents in Iran in August, The New York Times reported.

Abdullah Ahmed Abdullah, aka Abu Muhammad al-Masri, was gunned down by two men on a motorcycle on the streets of Tehran on August 7,The New York Times reported on November 13.

Masri was seen as a likely successor to Al-Qaeda’s current leader, Ayman al-Zawahiri.

Citing intelligence officials, The New York Times said Israeli operatives carried out the assassination at the behest of the United States.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry “strongly” denied the report and said there were no Al-Qaeda “terrorists” on Iranian soil.

“From time to time, Washington and Tel Aviv try to tie Iran to such groups by lying and leaking false information to the media in order to avoid responsibility for the criminal activities of this group and other terrorist groups in the region,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on November 14, just a few hours after The New York Times story was published.

The United States had been tracking the movements of Masri and other Al-Qaeda operatives in Iran for years, but it was unclear what, if any, role Washington played in the operation, The Times reported.

Neither Iran, Al-Qaeda, the United States, nor Israel have ever publicly acknowledged the killing.

Masri was killed with his daughter, the widow of former Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden’s son, Hamza bin Laden, The Times reported.

Shi’ite Iran and Al-Qaeda, a militant Sunni extremist group, are enemies with opposing ideologies. U.S. intelligence officials say Masri had been in Iran’s custody since 2003 but had been living freely since at least 2015.

Some terrorism experts have speculated Iran has kept a few Al-Qaeda figures as an insurance to dissuade the group from carrying out attacks in Iran or for prisoner exchanges. The group may also be a useful card against the United States, a common enemy.

Iranian officials have denied providing Al-Qaeda sanctuary or support.

The Egyptian born Masri, one of Al-Qaeda’s founding leaders, was on the FBI’s list of most-wanted terrorists.

The bombings of the U.S. embassies in Kenya and Tanzania in 1998 left 224 people dead and more than 5,000 injured.

Previous articleEthiopia says Tigray region forces fired into neighboring Amhara
Next articleMorocco launches military operations at Guerguerat border crossing
President Trump threatens to withhold COVID-19 vaccine from New York in new feud with Governor Cuomo

New York governor Andrew Cuomo and President Trump reignited their feud after the president threatened to withhold a COVID-19 vaccine from the...
Scott Morrison's warning ahead of Australian war crimes report

Scott Morrison has warned the nation to prepare for allegations of "serious and possibly criminal conduct" by Australia's defence force in Afghanistan...
Saudi king points to Iran as top threat in policy speech

Saudi Arabia's King Salman slammed rival Iran and hailed his country's efforts at combating the coronavirus and stabilizing oil supplies in an annual speech...
Nigeria 4-4 Sierra Leone: Super Eagles stunned as Leone Stars come back from four down

Gernot Rohr’s men roared into a four-goal lead at Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City, but were ultimately forced to settle for a...
2Face, Peruzzi, Bella Shmurda, Jimmy Jatt, others storm Abuja as Exodus returns

Nigerian legendary singer, 2Face Idibia will headline the Exodus event holding in Abuja this Sunday. Recall that the last...
FG set to commission National Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics in Abuja

The Federal Government of Nigeria, represented by the honorable Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, is set to commission...
Morocco launches military operations at Guerguerat border crossing

The Moroccan army confirmed in a statement on Friday: "The Royal Armed Forces had, on Thursday night, deployed a security belt in...
Al-Qaeda’s No. 2 Reportedly Killed In Secret Operation In Iran

Al-Qaeda’s second-highest leader, accused of orchestrating the deadly 1998 bombings of two U.S. embassies in Africa, was killed by Israeli agents in...
