William Aya, Kogi State police command spokesperson has confirmed that Ali Janga has been replaced as the Commissioner of Police in Kogi State.

Mr. Aya told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lokoja on Thursday that Mr. Janga returned to office on Tuesday on the order of the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris.

He said that Mr. Janga was reinstated after meeting the one-week ultimatum given to him by the Inspector -General of Police to re-arrest the suspects who escaped from police custody.

The police spokesman confirmed that all the six suspects that escaped from police custody on March 28 had been re-arrested.

Mr. Aya also said that 13 persons that aided the escape of the suspects had been arrested in Lokoja.

According to him, those arrested are commercial tricycles operators that ferried the suspects to safety after their escape and the owners of the houses where they slept after their escape from custody.

He said all the suspects would be charged to court after conclusion of investigation.

Mr. Janga had on March 28 announced that six suspects, including Kabiru Seidu a.k.a Osama and Nuhu Salisu, who had named Sen. Dino Melaye as their gun supplier escaped from police custody in Lokoja.

Following the incident, the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, removed Mr. Janga as the state Commissioner of Police and named Sunday Ogbu as his replacement.

Mr. Aya said the 13 policemen that were on duty on the day of the incident had gone to the police headquarters for interrogation as directed by the IGP, saying that they had started returning to their duty posts. ( NAN)