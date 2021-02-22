Monday, February 22, 2021

info@theabujatimes.com

Headlines

Allow Nigerian scientists to develop vaccines, Maharaj ji tells govt

Must read

Business

Why internet service providers are declining, by NCC

theabujatimes
Competition with mobile network operators (MNOs), harsh business operating environment, and inadequate national broadband infrastructure are some of the problems that have...
Read more
Trending

Police Arrest 9 Suspected Armed Robbers In Abuja

theabujatimes
Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force have arrested nine suspects for terrorising and engaging in armed robbery along Wuse, Jabi and  Kwali...
Read more
Trending

Nigeria’s first electric car Hyundai Kona makes debut in Abuja

theabujatimes
After an unveiling in Lagos last year, Stallion Group last Friday launched Hyundai Kona, Nigeria’s first locally-assembled electric car, in Abuja.
Read more
Trending

Air Force Plane Crash: ‘Plane in Abuja to refuel’

theabujatimes
Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha said the plane was on its way to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport...
Read more
theabujatimes

President Muhammadu Buhari should allow Nigerian scientists to develop COVID-19 vaccines that will suit Africans, instead of relying on vaccines develop from Europe and America, Founder of One Love Family Satguru Maharaj ji stated on Sunday.

Maharaj ji, in a statement, said President Buhari should not politicise the issue of COVID – 19 vaccines, and, therefore, should allow and encourage Nigerian scientists to develop the African type of vaccines good for the African man to prevent any side effects that may occur for taking vaccines from Europe and America.

The Federal Government, he said, should be part of the effort to curtail the spread of the dreaded COVID -19 to fortify the checking of travellers coming into the country because, according to him, relaxation of the checking portends huge danger for the country.

Maharaj ji also called on the government not to sit on grants from foreign donors meant for Nigerian workers to help alleviate their suffering in the midst of the economic recession and the Coronavirus lockdown.

“Believe me, the release of these grants would give President Buhari a boost in history and will greatly counter the bad publicity going on about his administration,” Maharaj ji said.

On the issue of police reform, Maharaj ji urged the President to issue another Executive Order to stop the police from taking or receiving money on the roads.

He asked President Buhari to give the breakdown of foreign loans obtained by his government, just as he also asked him to publish names and photographs of those who have been caught and jailed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) for the people to see, saying this will help to stop future occurrences.

He cautioned Nigerians on the criticism greeting the announcement of Abdulrasheed Bawa as the EFCC Chairman-designate, saying the president may be privileged to some information which are not available to the public.

Previous articleAPC youths canvass support for Gov Ikpeazu
Next article2023: Tinubu best man to replace Buhari as president – Senator Adeyeye
- Advertisement -

More articles

Headlines

Insecurity: What South-west governors discussed with traditional rulers

theabujatimes
In a bid to address the security challenges rocking the South-west of Nigeria, the governors in the geopolitical zone on Saturday met...
Read more
Headlines

Nigerian military launched second Biafra war in Southeast – Nnamdi Kanu cries out

theabujatimes
Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, on Friday accused the Nigerian military, Department of State Services, DSS...
Read more
Headlines

Insecurity: Buhari advised to sack Defence Minister, Magashi over self-defense comment

theabujatimes
The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has called for the immediate sack of the Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Magashi, for asking...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Business

Why internet service providers are declining, by NCC

theabujatimes
Competition with mobile network operators (MNOs), harsh business operating environment, and inadequate national broadband infrastructure are some of the problems that have...
Read more
Trending

Police Arrest 9 Suspected Armed Robbers In Abuja

theabujatimes
Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force have arrested nine suspects for terrorising and engaging in armed robbery along Wuse, Jabi and  Kwali...
Read more
Trending

Nigeria’s first electric car Hyundai Kona makes debut in Abuja

theabujatimes
After an unveiling in Lagos last year, Stallion Group last Friday launched Hyundai Kona, Nigeria’s first locally-assembled electric car, in Abuja.
Read more
Trending

Air Force Plane Crash: ‘Plane in Abuja to refuel’

theabujatimes
Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha said the plane was on its way to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport...
Read more
Africa News

Rwanda eases restrictions, opens all schools

theabujatimes
All academic institutions in Rwanda will open and resume physical tutoring starting Tuesday, February 23, ending the prolonged shutdown that particularly affected...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

ASUU Begins Two-Week Warning Strike

Nigerian military launched second Biafra war in Southeast – Nnamdi Kanu...

UNICEF wants Borno to domesticate Child Rights Act

Tom Hanks getting better from COVID-19, Daniel Kim speaks against Racism