Allow Nigerian scientists to develop vaccines, Maharaj ji tells govt

President Muhammadu Buhari should allow Nigerian scientists to develop COVID-19 vaccines that will suit Africans, instead of relying on vaccines develop from Europe and America, Founder of One Love Family Satguru Maharaj ji stated on Sunday.

Maharaj ji, in a statement, said President Buhari should not politicise the issue of COVID – 19 vaccines, and, therefore, should allow and encourage Nigerian scientists to develop the African type of vaccines good for the African man to prevent any side effects that may occur for taking vaccines from Europe and America.

The Federal Government, he said, should be part of the effort to curtail the spread of the dreaded COVID -19 to fortify the checking of travellers coming into the country because, according to him, relaxation of the checking portends huge danger for the country.

Maharaj ji also called on the government not to sit on grants from foreign donors meant for Nigerian workers to help alleviate their suffering in the midst of the economic recession and the Coronavirus lockdown.

“Believe me, the release of these grants would give President Buhari a boost in history and will greatly counter the bad publicity going on about his administration,” Maharaj ji said.

On the issue of police reform, Maharaj ji urged the President to issue another Executive Order to stop the police from taking or receiving money on the roads.

He asked President Buhari to give the breakdown of foreign loans obtained by his government, just as he also asked him to publish names and photographs of those who have been caught and jailed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) for the people to see, saying this will help to stop future occurrences.

He cautioned Nigerians on the criticism greeting the announcement of Abdulrasheed Bawa as the EFCC Chairman-designate, saying the president may be privileged to some information which are not available to the public.