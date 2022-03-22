Also, when Paul opens his letters, he often uses the word adelphoi

And from now on you will realize that you have seen him and experienced him,” we clearly maintained the proper terms to refer to God in the masculine-just as God’s original message communicates

English translators stubbornly insist that the Greek means “brothers.” But this ignores the root meaning of the word adelphoi. The root delph- means “womb.” Thus, a dolphin (from the root delph-) means “fish with a womb.” Adelphoi, then, literally means “those who have shared a womb.” Literally, “brothers and sisters” or “siblings.” It never should have been translated “brothers.”

And the life I now live in the flesh I live by faith in the Son of God, who loved me and gave himself for me

Where we didn’t convert male-oriented pronouns and terms, however, is when they referred to God. So when Jesus said, “I am the Way, I am the Truth, and I am the Life. No one comes next to the Father except through union with me. To know me is to know my father too.

Both the English Standard Version and The Passion Translation have the goal of accurately and clearly conveying God’s Word in contemporary language. The two also seek to balance the original meaning of words and God’s original message, yet the translators of The Passion Translation believe the meaning of God’s original message to the world has priority over the grammar rules of the original languages. Where the ESV often favors mimicking the syntax (order) of the original wording in a word-for-word style, The Passion Translation consistently favors creating a corresponding connection between the function of the original biblical words in English in a thought-for-thought expression of God’s Word. Consider this example from Galatians 2:15–21, in which you’ll notice the difference between the two:

We ourselves are Jews by birth and not Gentile sinners; yet we know that a person is not justified by works of the law but through faith in Jesus Christ, so we also have believed in Christ Jesus, in order to be justified by faith in Christ and not by works of the law, because by works of the law no one will be justified.

But if, in our endeavor to be justified in Christ, we too were found to be sinners, is Christ then a servant of sin? Certainly not! For if I rebuild what I tore down, I prove myself to be a transgressor. For through the law I died to the law, so that I might live to God. I have been crucified with Christ. It is no longer I who live, but Christ who lives in me. I do not nullify the grace of God, for if righteousness were through the law, then Christ died for no purpose.