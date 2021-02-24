Ambassadors-Designate: PDP knocks APC, Senate for betraying Nigerians

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has mocked the All Progressives Congress (APC) and leadership of the Senate for betraying Nigerians by giving nod of approval for the former Services Chiefs as Ambassadors despite uncoplimentary reports and resolutions by the Senate against them.



The party in a statement on Tuesday by its Spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan insisted that the clearance will not stop the investigation and possible prosecution of the accused commanders by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for crime against humanity, as preliminary steps have already commenced.



The party said, “It is indeed horrendous that the APC leadership in the Senate could choose to betray Nigerians by rushing to clear the accused ex-service chiefs in a desperate attempt to grant them diplomatic immunity and shield them from investigation and prosecution for the atrocities committed against Nigerians under their command.



“Though it is public knowledge that the current APC Senate leadership is a mere rubber stamp and contrivance being used to endorse atrocious policies and suppress the will of the people, but descending to the level of aiding and abetting crime against humanity by attempting to confer diplomatic immunity on the accused ex-commanders is, to say the least, despicable.

“It is indeed shameful that the APC leadership in the Senate could clear the ex-service chiefs, who the National Assembly had earlier indicted and requested for their sack over security failures and alleged compromises.

“Such reward of failure amounts to stabbing our nation in the back”.



The PDP cautioned that such decision has painted the entire National Assembly in a bad light before Nigerians and the international community.



It said that the development is pitching the Senate against the majority of Nigerians, particularly the victims of acts of terrorism as well as victims of the reported extra-judicial killings, arbitrary arrests, illegal detentions in dehumanizing camps, massacre of peaceful protesters, torture, rape and other atrocities allegedly committed under the ex-commanders, as detailed in the reports of credible international bodies including the United States Department of State, Amnesty International (AI) and Transparency International (TI).



The PDP on the same note hailed its members in the Senate for rejecting the clearance of the ex-service chiefs as ambassadors and urged them not to relent in taking legislative steps to ensure their recall.