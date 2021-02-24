Wednesday, February 24, 2021

info@theabujatimes.com

Politics

Ambassadors-Designate: PDP knocks APC, Senate for betraying Nigerians

Must read

Trending

Officials Probe ‘Foul Play’ After Crash of Military Plane Close to Finding Abducted Nigerian Schoolboys

theabujatimes
The seven personnel of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) who died in a fatal plane crash in Nigeria's capital, Abuja, on Sunday...
Read more
Trending

FCTA Appeals to Govt to Fix Potholes On Abuja-Keffi Road

theabujatimes
The FCT Administration Ministerial Task Team on Traffic Management has appealed to the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing to fix the...
Read more
Trending

PHOTOS: Fayemi visits widow of air force officer killed in Abuja crash

theabujatimes
Kayode Fayemi, governor of Ekiti state, has paid a condolence visit to the wife of Olasunkanmi Olawunmi, a flight sergeant who died...
Read more
Headlines

FG passes new N10 trillion debt to unborn Nigerians

theabujatimes
The Federal Government has disregarded the Central Bank of Nigeria Act (2007) as it moves to restructure its estimated $25.6 billion (an...
Read more
theabujatimes

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has mocked the All Progressives Congress (APC) and leadership of the Senate for betraying Nigerians by giving nod of approval for the former Services Chiefs as Ambassadors despite uncoplimentary  reports and resolutions by the Senate against them.


The party in a statement on Tuesday by its Spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan insisted that the clearance will not stop the investigation and possible prosecution of the accused commanders by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for crime against humanity, as preliminary steps have already commenced.


The party said, “It is indeed horrendous that the APC leadership in the Senate could choose to betray Nigerians by rushing to clear the accused ex-service chiefs in a desperate attempt to grant them diplomatic immunity and shield them from investigation and prosecution for the atrocities committed against Nigerians under their command.


“Though it is public knowledge that the current APC Senate leadership is a mere rubber stamp and contrivance being used to endorse atrocious policies and suppress the will of the people, but descending to the level of aiding and abetting crime against humanity by attempting to confer diplomatic immunity on the accused ex-commanders is, to say the least, despicable. 

“It is indeed shameful that the APC leadership in the Senate could clear the ex-service chiefs, who the National Assembly had earlier indicted and requested for their sack over security failures and alleged compromises.
“Such reward of failure amounts to stabbing our nation in the back”.


The PDP cautioned that such decision has painted the entire National Assembly in a bad light before Nigerians and the international community.


It said that the development is pitching the Senate against the majority of Nigerians, particularly the victims of acts of terrorism as well as victims of the reported extra-judicial killings, arbitrary arrests, illegal detentions in dehumanizing camps, massacre of peaceful protesters, torture, rape and other atrocities allegedly committed under the ex-commanders, as detailed in the reports of credible international bodies including the United States Department of State, Amnesty International (AI) and Transparency International (TI).


The PDP on the same note hailed its members in the Senate for rejecting the clearance of the ex-service chiefs as ambassadors and urged them not to relent in taking legislative steps to ensure their recall.

Previous articleCanada’s Trudeau tells Biden US leadership has been ‘sorely missed’
Next articleFG to engage 500,000 youths in gas accessories enterprises
- Advertisement -

More articles

Politics

Dasuki gave Fani-Kayode N26m in ‘Ghana-must-go bag’ – EFCC tells court

theabujatimes
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has told an Abuja Federal High Court that the Office of the former National Security...
Read more
Politics

2023: Tinubu best man to replace Buhari as president – Senator Adeyeye

theabujatimes
A former Minister of State for Works, Senator Dayo Adeyeye, has said Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the National Leader of the All Progressives...
Read more
Politics

APC youths canvass support for Gov Ikpeazu

theabujatimes
A group under the auspices of Abia Youth Mandate Initiative (AYMI), an affiliate of the All Progressive Congress, APC, has called on...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Trending

Officials Probe ‘Foul Play’ After Crash of Military Plane Close to Finding Abducted Nigerian Schoolboys

theabujatimes
The seven personnel of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) who died in a fatal plane crash in Nigeria's capital, Abuja, on Sunday...
Read more
Trending

FCTA Appeals to Govt to Fix Potholes On Abuja-Keffi Road

theabujatimes
The FCT Administration Ministerial Task Team on Traffic Management has appealed to the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing to fix the...
Read more
Trending

PHOTOS: Fayemi visits widow of air force officer killed in Abuja crash

theabujatimes
Kayode Fayemi, governor of Ekiti state, has paid a condolence visit to the wife of Olasunkanmi Olawunmi, a flight sergeant who died...
Read more
Headlines

FG passes new N10 trillion debt to unborn Nigerians

theabujatimes
The Federal Government has disregarded the Central Bank of Nigeria Act (2007) as it moves to restructure its estimated $25.6 billion (an...
Read more
Politics

Dasuki gave Fani-Kayode N26m in ‘Ghana-must-go bag’ – EFCC tells court

theabujatimes
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has told an Abuja Federal High Court that the Office of the former National Security...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

Embrace issue-based campaign, APC tells PDP ahead of Edo guber poll

Buhari’s Spokesman Reacts to Punch Editorial

Nigeria, US, others meet on ISIS threats in West Africa Nov...

2023: We’re dragging Tinubu into presidential race because Nigeria is at...