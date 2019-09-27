The Anambra State Government has earmarked N6 billion for the construction of the Anambra State International Cargo Airport at Umueri, near Awka, the state capital.

Governor Willie Obiano made the disclosure at the presentation of the state 2020 budget to the state’s assembly on Thursday in Awka.

He announced that a total of N22.2 billion was estimated for the construction of roads and bridges, while N6 .98 billion was set aside for implementation of strategic initiatives in the health sector.

Mr Obiano, who later hosted stakeholders at the Government Lodge in Amawbia, near Awka, said his administration decided to invest in the airport to actualise the promise he made during 2017 governorship campaign.

The governor said constructing an international airport in the state would boost economic development and increase the income base of the state.

He said critics of his administration would be shocked at the pace of work at the airport’s site after the rainy season.

Mr Obiano, who also spoke extensively on what his administration was doing in the health sector, urged residents of the state to embrace the state’s health insurance scheme.

“A lot of testimonies are being given on the state health insurance scheme, due to the effective nature of the scheme.

“I am appealing to the people of Anambra State and to non-natives residing in our state, to register with the scheme because of the immense benefits of the scheme,’’ he said.