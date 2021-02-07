Anambra Guber: I will establish industries to create 80% jobs for youths within 1 year in office, if elected Gov — Aspirant, Oligbo

A renowned international security expert and top contender in November 6 Anambra State governorship election under the platform of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Hon. Amb Ike Oligbo (Ike Edeke) has promised to industrialized the state and create 80 percent jobs for the teeming youths within the one year in office, if elected governor of the state.

Oligbo who was optimistic of grabbing the PDP ticket at the primary election due to his wealth of experience, urged the people of the party to support his aspiration to become the party’s candidate at the governorship election.

He said that he will attract a state-of-art infrastructure as obtainable in the civilized world to make Anambra an enviable state in Nigeria, stressing that if elected the governor he will use his contact to attract foreign investors with genuine intention of developing the state.

“One of the disturbing issues is youth unemployment in the country and Anambra State in particular. The question is, how are you going to tackle youth unemployment? I will create 80 percent job with one year in office” Oligbo said.

Oligbo while speaking with Daily Sun regretted the situation where many graduates are jobless after many years in the tertiary institutions.

He bemoaned bad economy that has pushed many youths into various crimes and declared that his administration will tackle the menace by providing basic infrastructures such as energy, good roads, security etc that will reposition private enterprises for creation of jobs.

“Good security will attract foreign investments and development. If there is constant energy, good roads and security, economy will automatically build on its own.

“I will ensure that I will use my international, experience and contacts to attract investors into the state to create jobs in every sectors of the state economy and industry as well as provide vocational colleges to train youths and students who could not complete formal education”.

He said that he would empower the youths through job creation which he said he had started doing across his community in Umuoji and state in general since ten years ago.

“We shall create jobs through agricultural chain value. By establishing cottage industries; like food production and processing, livestocks as well as waste for wealth of fertilizer industry to help the farmers to grow crops” he said.