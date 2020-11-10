Tuesday, November 10, 2020

Ansu Fati: Barcelona forward facing four months out after knee surgery

theabujatimes
theabujatimes

Barcelona have confirmed teenage forward Ansu Fati is facing four months out injured after undergoing knee surgery.

The 18-year-old picked up the injury on Sunday as Barcelona beat Real Betis 5-2 at the Nou Camp to end a four-game winless streak in the league.

Barcelona said on Monday that the operation on Fati’s ruptured meniscus, carried out by specialist Dr Ramon Cugat, was a success, but said his return would not come until approximately March.

It means Fati will be unavailable for Spain boss Luis Enrique over the international break when the national team play against the Netherlands in a friendly before taking on Switzerland and Germany in the Nations League.

Enrique gave Fati his first Spain call-up for the September internationals, and the teenager went on to become the youngest player to ever score for Spain – breaking a 95-year-old record – with a goal against Ukraine.

Fati, who made his professional debut last season, has become a regular for Barcelona since the start of the campaign, scoring five goals and providing two assists in 10 appearances across all competitions.

Barcelona will not be short of forwards in Fati’s absence, though, with Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele as senior options. Youngsters Pedri, 17, and Francisco Trincao, 20, have also proven themselves in the first-team this season.

