Thursday, February 4, 2021

info@theabujatimes.com

Politics

APC dismisses alleged plan to field Jonathan in 2023

Must read

Trending

420 Nigerian returnees arrive Abuja from Saudi Arabia — NiDCOM

theabujatimes
The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) says 420 Nigerian returnees arrived Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, from Saudi Arabia on Wednesday. This...
Read more
Trending

‘No plan to move sports festival to Abuja’

theabujatimes
Officials of the Main Organising Committee (MOC) and the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the 20th National Sports Festival, Edo 2020, have...
Read more
Trending

FG approves N1.3bn surveillance cameras for Lagos, Abuja airports

theabujatimes
The Federal Executive Council on Wednesday approved a contract worth about N1.3bn for the design, supply and installation of PTZ long range...
Read more
Trending

President Buhari Arrives In Abuja After 4-Day Visit To Daura

theabujatimes
President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in Abuja after his four-day trip to his hometown, Daura in Katsina State. He...
Read more
theabujatimes

The All Progressives Congress has denied speculations that it was wooing former President Goodluck Jonathan to contest the 2023 Presidential Election on its platform.

There were media reporters last week that a group of Northern Governors were working towards making Jonatan contest the elections to serve a single term of four years after which power will return to the north.

Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, who is also the Interim National Chairman of the APC, denied the report in an interview with the Hausa Service of the British Broadcasting Corporation monitored in Kaduna on Wednesday.

He said, “Those peddling such information are afraid. But for now, there is nothing in the APC that has anything to do with the aspiration for 2023.

“Even if someone wants to base his assumption on our recent visit to him during his birthday, we were there to pay respects to him in his capacity as a former President of Nigeria.

“Again, even if there is nothing, when we are talking of peaceful coexistence, we must give credit to former President Jonathan on the issue of peace. How he accepted defeat in 2015 and resigned to fate. That has qualified him to be a statesman and he is now among our fathers.”

The APC chairman said it was customary for politicians to visit one another and exchange pleasantries.

“Our visit to Jonathan was pronounced because of his status as a former president. That could be why some may think there was something beneath.

“There are numerous such visits to leaders of PDP, APC. Why are others not being mentioned but Jonathan?”

Previous articleReps quiz DPR, NNPC, CBN over missing crude oil worth $20bn
Next articleLionel Messi Set To Sue 5 Suspects Who Leaked His €555m Barcelona Contract
- Advertisement -

More articles

Politics

2023: MASSOB warns Jonathan, Tinubu,Yahaya Bello against contesting for presidency

theabujatimes
The Movement for the Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, has cautioned former President, Goodluck Jonathan against contesting the 2023 presidential...
Read more
Politics

Tony Momoh, a monumental loss to progressive fold – APC

theabujatimes
The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has said the death of Prince Tony Momoh, former Minister of Information and former National Chairman...
Read more
Politics

2023: Igbos don’t have numbers to produce Nigeria’s next president – Tunde Bakare

theabujatimes
Pastor Tunde Bakare, the Serving Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church in Lagos, has said the South-East does not have the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Trending

420 Nigerian returnees arrive Abuja from Saudi Arabia — NiDCOM

theabujatimes
The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) says 420 Nigerian returnees arrived Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, from Saudi Arabia on Wednesday. This...
Read more
Trending

‘No plan to move sports festival to Abuja’

theabujatimes
Officials of the Main Organising Committee (MOC) and the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the 20th National Sports Festival, Edo 2020, have...
Read more
Trending

FG approves N1.3bn surveillance cameras for Lagos, Abuja airports

theabujatimes
The Federal Executive Council on Wednesday approved a contract worth about N1.3bn for the design, supply and installation of PTZ long range...
Read more
Trending

President Buhari Arrives In Abuja After 4-Day Visit To Daura

theabujatimes
President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in Abuja after his four-day trip to his hometown, Daura in Katsina State. He...
Read more
Life & Arts

No Nigerian Artist Can Defeat Tiwa Savage In A Battle Of Hits – Teebillz Bets 1M Dollars

theabujatimes
Popular talent manager, Teebillz has placed a bet on his estranged wife and mother of his son, Tiwa Savage.
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

Ondo budgets N159bn for 2021 fiscal year

Kaduna Govt: High Court to Decide El-Zakzaky’s Fate

Na’abba Not Invited By DSS Over Comments Against Buhari ― Presidency

Restructuring: PDP dares Tinubu, El-Rufai, Amaechi, other APC stalwarts