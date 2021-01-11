Tuesday, January 12, 2021

APC vows to appeal ruling on Obaseki’s certificate forgery case

theabujatimes

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State has said it would challenge the ruling in its certificate forgery case against Governor Godwin Obaseki.

A Federal High Court in Abuja presided over by Justice Ahmed Mohammed, on Saturday ruled in favour of Obaseki in the forgery case brought before it against the governor by the state opposition party.

But in a statement on Saturday, the Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of the APC in the state, Col. David Imuse, said that the party would appeal the ruling.

“We will appeal the ruling of the court. The party’s legal team would immediately move to study the judgement and file an appeal,” he said.

Expressing hope in the judiciary to always maintain uprightness and always make sure the will of the people and rule of law prevail, Imuse said the ruling was not the end of the road.

He called on all APC members in the state to maintain their cool and go about their normal businesses while the party appealed against the ruling.

Previous articleNigerian Govt Created Fake Igbo Group To Call For Nnamdi Kanu’s Repatriation, Trial – IPOB
Next articleEndSARS: Ex-Presidential aspirant Garba withdraws case against Twitter founder
