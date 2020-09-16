Wednesday, September 16, 2020

info@theabujatimes.com

Trending

Appeal Court Affirms Seven Years Imprisonment For Abuja Pastor For Rape, Abortion

Must read

Sports

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Arsenal captain signs new three-year contract

abujatimes
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has signed a new three-year contract with Arsenal. The 31-year-old's deal had been due to expire at...
Read more
Sports

Tokyo Olympics organisers set to make decision on spectator attendance next year

abujatimes
A decision on if and how many spectators will be able to attend next summer's Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games may not...
Read more
Politics

FG, Labour Talks on Petrol Price Rise End in Stalemate

abujatimes
The talks between the federal government and the organised labour on the removal of petrol subsidy and the increase in electricity tariffs...
Read more
Africa News

South Africa’s ANC Stalls Plan to Nationalize Central Bank

abujatimes
 A top South African ruling party official said plans to nationalize the central bank will be shelved as the government wrestles with...
Read more
abujatimes

The Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, on Tuesday, affirmed the judgment of a High Court of the Federal High Territory which convicted and sentenced an Abuja pastor, Apostle Basil Princewill, to seven years jail term for rape and abortion.

Delivering judgement in the appeal numbered, CA/A/03c/2020 filed by Apostle Princewill, challenging the judgement of the Abuja Court, Justice Stephen Adah held that the appeal lacked merit and consequently struck it out.

He said: “Having looked at the arguments in the appeal and the records as well as the evidence adduced in the case, I hold that the lower court did not do anything wrong by sentencing the appellant to seven years imprisonment.

“The appeal failed and the judgment of the lower court is hereby upheld,” Justice Adah held.

Justice Husseini Baba-Yusuf of the FCT High Court had, in a judgment, he delivered on June 25, 2019, found the pastor guilty of rape and procuring abortion for a 14-year-old girl in 2011 and sentenced him to seven years imprisonment.

In sentencing the convict, Justice Baba-Yusuf held that the commission of rape was bad enough, “but it became more worrisome when the convict was someone looked upon as a man next to God.”

He held that the convict’s action was a desecration of the house of God and an act capable of destroying the life of the victim.

The judge added that he hoped the convict would use the four walls of the prison to become a born again.

Justice Baba-Yusuf thereafter sentenced Princewill to seven years imprisonment for the offence of rape and five years for the offence of attempting to carry out miscarriage on the victim.

The judge, however, discharged and acquitted him on two other counts; that of impersonation and abetting miscarriage.

While reviewing the evidence before the court, the judge said he was impressed with the testimonies of first, second and third prosecution witnesses.

Mrs Ngozi Offor, the mother of the victim had testified as to the first prosecution witness. The victim testified as to the second prosecution witness. Called as the third prosecution witness was the medical doctor that eventually carried out the abortion after the drugs administered by the convict had led to bleeding for the victim.

The court was told that Princewill, who was then 33-years-old, forcefully had sexual intercourse with the victim between July 27 and December 31, 2011, at Mountain Mover Ministry International and his house both at Nyanya, Abuja, without her consent and got her pregnant.

The court heard that Princewill slept with the victim under the guise that he was carrying out deliverance on her and threatened to kill her should she tell anyone.

He subsequently gave her Postinor tablet and alcohol with the intention of aborting the pregnancy for her.

Thereafter, he falsely personated to be the father of the girl when he took her to a medical centre to procure abortion for her.

The case was filed by the police on June 4, 2012, with the prosecution closing its case on December 9, 2016, after calling five witnesses to prove its case.

The convict who called two witnesses including himself denied raping the victim and added that he only paid the hospital bills for the victim after he was told that the son of a senior pastor in his church raped her.

However, the court held that his story that he merely paid the hospital bills without asking what services were rendered was discredited by the testimonies of the victim, her mother and the medical doctor that performed the abortion.

Previous articlePolice arrest three suspected drug peddlers in Abuja
Next article1,785 new lawyers called to bar
- Advertisement -

More articles

Trending

FCTA to complete abandoned Pilgrims’ office

Webmaster
FEDERAL Capital Territory (FCT) Minister of State Dr Ramatu Aliyu has said the N640 million abandoned office complex of the FCT Muslim...
Read more
Trending

1,785 new lawyers called to bar

abujatimes
The Body of Benchers on Tuesday called a total of 1,785 successful graduates of the Nigerian Law School to the Nigerian bar.
Read more
Trending

Police arrest three suspected drug peddlers in Abuja

abujatimes
The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command on Tuesday arrested three persons for drug peddling in Abuja. According to...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Sports

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Arsenal captain signs new three-year contract

abujatimes
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has signed a new three-year contract with Arsenal. The 31-year-old's deal had been due to expire at...
Read more
Sports

Tokyo Olympics organisers set to make decision on spectator attendance next year

abujatimes
A decision on if and how many spectators will be able to attend next summer's Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games may not...
Read more
Politics

FG, Labour Talks on Petrol Price Rise End in Stalemate

abujatimes
The talks between the federal government and the organised labour on the removal of petrol subsidy and the increase in electricity tariffs...
Read more
Africa News

South Africa’s ANC Stalls Plan to Nationalize Central Bank

abujatimes
 A top South African ruling party official said plans to nationalize the central bank will be shelved as the government wrestles with...
Read more
Business

Paxful lists investment opportunities in cryptocurrencies

abujatimes
Global bitcoin marketplace, Paxful has plans to strengthen operations in Nigeria with a presence in Lagos. Head of African...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

Buhari Names Train Stations after Osinbajo, Jonathan, Ekwueme, Awolowo, Tinubu, Saraki,...

Troops kill Benue’s most wanted criminal, Gana, arrest 40 gangsters

FCTA demolishes 50 illegal shops in Kpadna community, Abuja

1,785 new lawyers called to bar