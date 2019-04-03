Data has indicated that the number of invitations issued for Canadian permanent residence (Express Entry system) hit 22,200 in the first quarter 2019. This is revealed in the Canada Express Entry 2019 quarterly report.

According to the report, the number of applications in Q1 2019, represent a 21% increase compared to Q1 2018. In the first quarter of 2018, 17,500 invitations were issued, while 22,200 issued in the first quarter of 2019 and this represents a 3,700 increase.

Nairametrics had earlier reported that Canada’s population grew by over half a million people (528,421 people) in 2018. Similarly, it has been revealed that Invitations to Apply (ITAs) set an all-time record of 89,800 in 2018 since Express Entry was introduced in 2015.

However, signs are showing that the year 2019 is expected to be even bigger based on Canada’s three-year immigration levels plan.

This is the largest first draw since 2015

The report shows that 2019 began in full swing with the largest-ever first draw in the first quarter since Express Entry was introduced four years ago in 2015.

Comparing the total number of Express Entry ITAs issued in the initial quarter of 2019, it was higher than the corresponding quarter of 2018.

The six draws conducted so far this year have seen an average of 3,533 candidates per draw issued ITAs, with individual draw sizes ranging from 3,350 to 3,900.

Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) dropped to the lowest cut-off since 2017

In the first quarter of 2019, the minimum CRS score requirement dropped as low as 438, indicating the lowest cut-off for an all-program draw since the final quarter of 2017 when the CRS fell to 436.

This suggests that the Canadian Governments expects more migrants into the country later in the year.

What is the minimum CRS?

The minimum CRS score is the score that a candidate must satisfy in order to be invited to apply for permanent residence during a given draw. All candidates in the Express Entry pool with scores above this cut-off are drawn and are issued invitations to apply for permanent residence.

Basically, the Canadian Government regularly conducts from the pool of eligible candidates where the highest-ranked are invited for Canadian permanent residency. However, Express Entry profiles are assigned the Comprehensive ranking System (CRS) score to determine a candidate’s rank in the Pool of Entry.

About Canadian Entry System

The Canadian Government makes use of the Entry System to select permanent immigration candidates from a pool of potential candidates, who are eligible under one of the Federal High Skilled economic immigration programs which include: Federal Skilled Worker Program, Federal Skilled Trades Program or the Canadian Experience Class.