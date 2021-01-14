Thursday, January 14, 2021

info@theabujatimes.com

Business

Ardova Plc Moves to Acquire Enyo Retail and Supply Limited

Must read

Trending

Nigerians raise concerns as NRC kicks off test booking for e-tickets on Abuja-Kaduna train service

theabujatimes
The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) says it has commenced e-ticketing for train services on the Abuja-Kaduna route. This was...
Read more
Trending

#EndSARS: Abuja Court Orders Magistrate To Stop Case Against Pastor Adeyemi, Adeyanju, Davido, Others

theabujatimes
AHigh Court sitting in Abuja has ordered a magistrates’ court in the capital city to stop proceedings and stay action in a...
Read more
Trending

CSR: Excitement as NBC hands over classroom blocks to Abuja community

theabujatimes
In line with its long-standing commitment to support its stakeholders and communities, the Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) Limited, has donated a newly built...
Read more
Trending

Abuja court sacks suit challenging Gov Akeredolu’s re-election

theabujatimes
A suit challenging the re-election of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has been sacked by a Federal High Court in Abuja.
Read more
theabujatimes

Shares in Ardova Plc (AP) rose to N20 per share yesterday as the company disclosed that it had entered into discussions with the shareholders of Enyo Retail and Supply Limited relating to AP acquiring Enyo.

The Nigerian integrated energy company explained that Enyo is one of the newest and fastest growing retail and supply companies in the downstream sector.

Enyo is a technologically driven player and currently operates over 90 stations across Nigeria attending to over 100,000 retail customers daily across 15 states of the country.

In notification to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) AP said the announcement was pursuant to the acceptance in principle of its offer and acquisition framework by the shareholders of Enyo, which is subject to the successful completion of a due diligence exercise and the receipt of all required regulatory approvals.

The Chief Executive Officer of AP, Mr. Olumide Adeosun, explained that immediately following completion, AP will look to retain the Enyo branded stations which will operate side by side with the AP brand whilst leveraging the strengths of AP and its group companies.

According to him, the parties are committed to concluding the deal by the end of first quarter (Q1) 2021, noting that AP and Enyo Retail & Supply Limited will provide further information on progress made on the proposed acquisition.

Enyo Retail and Supply Limited was established in 2017 as a customer-focused, technology driven fuels retailing company, intent on providing best-in-class retail experiences, whilst leveraging complimentary brands and optimising return to investors.

Enyo’s primary focus is to integrate first level customer service experience with fuels retailing and renewable energy products in Africa. Enyo is pioneering the technology revolution in the downstream sector to see what additional value can be created to support the massive industry. Enyo is affiliated with Folawiyo Energy, one of the leading players in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.

Meanwhile, the stock market sustained its bullish performance with the NSE All-Share Index chalking up 0.11 per cent to close at 40,341.05, while market capitalisation added N23.6 billion to be at N21.1 trillion.

However, activity closed lower as the volume and value traded declined 59.9 pe cent and 12.6 per cent respectively to 468.1 shares and N7.0 billion. The most traded stocks by volume were Zenith Bank Plc (45.8 million shares), LASACO Assurance Plc (40.7 million shares).

Previous articleKwara APC Faction Rejects Removal of Party Chairman By Buni Committee
Next articleBoosting international trade, commerce through dry port
- Advertisement -

More articles

Business

Boosting international trade, commerce through dry port

theabujatimes
ATLANTIQUE Marine and Engineering Services Limited (AMES) is  promoting the AMES-Edo Inland Dry Port (IDP) to boost international trade and commerce in...
Read more
Business

Fed Govt to build gemstone market in Ibadan

theabujatimes
Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite has said the Federal Government is set to build a gems’market in Ibadan, Oyo...
Read more
Business

Dangote Cement, 26 others lift NSE capitalisation by N76 billion

theabujatimes
A spike in the share price of Dangote Cement (DANGCEM), and 26 others, yesterday, lifted the market capitalisation of the Nigerian Stock...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Trending

Nigerians raise concerns as NRC kicks off test booking for e-tickets on Abuja-Kaduna train service

theabujatimes
The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) says it has commenced e-ticketing for train services on the Abuja-Kaduna route. This was...
Read more
Trending

#EndSARS: Abuja Court Orders Magistrate To Stop Case Against Pastor Adeyemi, Adeyanju, Davido, Others

theabujatimes
AHigh Court sitting in Abuja has ordered a magistrates’ court in the capital city to stop proceedings and stay action in a...
Read more
Trending

CSR: Excitement as NBC hands over classroom blocks to Abuja community

theabujatimes
In line with its long-standing commitment to support its stakeholders and communities, the Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) Limited, has donated a newly built...
Read more
Trending

Abuja court sacks suit challenging Gov Akeredolu’s re-election

theabujatimes
A suit challenging the re-election of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has been sacked by a Federal High Court in Abuja.
Read more
Life & Arts

Singers, Simi And Adekunle Gold, Celebrate 2nd Wedding Anniversary

theabujatimes
Singers Simi and Adekunle Gold, are celebrating their second wedding anniversary today January 13. The couple had their...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

New NPDC gas project to add N2.8tr to Nigeria’s economy

Govt Gives N5bn Bailout for Aviation Sector

FG inaugurates N75bn SMEs COVID-19 stimulus schemes

Reps panel demands NNPC’s response to alleged $20.3bn withdrawals