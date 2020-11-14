Sunday, November 15, 2020

Army officers arrive Lagos Judicial Panel venue, to show Lekki shooting footage

Officers of the Nigerian Army, 81 Division have arrived at the Lagos Court of Arbitration, venue of the probe into the alleged shooting of End SARS protesters by soldiers, on October 20 at the Lekki toll gate in Lagos.

Following a summon by the retired Justice Doris Okuwobi-led Judicial Panel of Inquiry, the Army had submitted the names of three Lieutenant Generals and a Lieutenant Colonel, who will testify before the panel.

The Army, which vehemently denied shooting at or killing any of the protesting youths, had also told the panel that it was ready to show videos capturing its activities at the toll gate on that night.

The military officers are led by the Commander of 81 Military Intelligence Brigade, Victoria Island, Lagos, Brig. Gen. Ahmed Taiwo.

At the time of filing this report, soldiers, lawyers, journalists and other persons are in the hearing hall awaiting the arrival of the panel members.

Previous articleASUU: FG reveals next action if Nigerian lecturers fail to resume
Next articleAccess Bank Awarded Sustainability Certification under SSCI Programme
