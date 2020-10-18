Monday, October 19, 2020

Army to commence Operation Crocodile Smile over cyber warfare, others

abujatimes

The Nigerian Army has said its upcoming Operation Crocodile Smile will tackle cyber warfare and insurgency in the country, particularly in the North-East, where Boko Haram insurgents have caused massive destruction.

In a statement on Saturday, the Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Col Sagir Musa, said this year’s Operation Crocodile Smile would hold between October 20 and December 31.

The statement read, “The exercise is deliberately intended to be all-encompassing and will include cyber warfare exercises designed to identify, track and counter negative propaganda on social media and across cyberspace. This is the first-ever cyber warfare exercise to be conducted in the history of the armed forces.

“Accordingly, the exercise will also include a positive identification component aimed at identifying Boko Haram terrorists fleeing from the North-East and other parts of the country as a result of the ongoing operations in the various theatres of operations, especially in the North-East, North Central and North West.”

Musa said the army was committed to the sustenance of peace and security in the country and asked members of the public for support throughout the period of the exercise.

