Arsenal 0-1 Leicester: Jamie Vardy seals smash-and-grab victory

Leicester claimed their first away Premier League win at Arsenal as Jamie Vardy’s late header sealed a 1-0 smash-and-grab victory at Emirates Stadium.

Vardy headed in fellow substitute Cengiz Under’s cross with 10 minutes remaining as the Foxes beat the Gunners in their own back yard for the first time since 1973 with what was their first attempt on target.

Alexandre Lacazette had an early header ruled out for offside and he and strike partner Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang were guilty of squandering a host of first-half opportunities as the Gunners slipped to a third defeat of the season.

Leicester’s victory was the 300th of Brendan Rodgers’ managerial career and lifts the Foxes up to fourth in the Premier League, three points clear of the Gunners, who remain 10th.