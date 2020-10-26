Monday, October 26, 2020

Sports

Arsenal 0-1 Leicester: Jamie Vardy seals smash-and-grab victory

Sports

Arsenal 0-1 Leicester: Jamie Vardy seals smash-and-grab victory

Leicester claimed their first away Premier League win at Arsenal as Jamie Vardy's late header sealed a 1-0 smash-and-grab victory at Emirates...
Police deploy helicopter over looted Abuja warehouses

The police authorities on Sunday deployed a helicopter following the looting of warehouses at Idu Industrial Estate, Jabi, Abuja, by suspected hoodlums.
Politics

‘Coordinated attacks meant to weaken Southwest economy’

Lagos State got a big support on Sunday from governors and ministers from the Southwest geo-political zone. They visited...
Headlines

Buhari breaks silence on Lekki shootings, pledges justice for dead protesters

Almost a week after, President Muhammadu Buhari has broken his silence on the shooting of #ENDSARS protesters in Lekki, Lagos by suspected...
abujatimes

Leicester claimed their first away Premier League win at Arsenal as Jamie Vardy’s late header sealed a 1-0 smash-and-grab victory at Emirates Stadium.

Vardy headed in fellow substitute Cengiz Under’s cross with 10 minutes remaining as the Foxes beat the Gunners in their own back yard for the first time since 1973 with what was their first attempt on target.

Alexandre Lacazette had an early header ruled out for offside and he and strike partner Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang were guilty of squandering a host of first-half opportunities as the Gunners slipped to a third defeat of the season.

Leicester’s victory was the 300th of Brendan Rodgers’ managerial career and lifts the Foxes up to fourth in the Premier League, three points clear of the Gunners, who remain 10th.

Sports

Barcelona 1-3 Real Madrid: Sergio Ramos, Luka Modric help send Real top of La Liga

Real Madrid laid down a marker in the La Liga title race as they won 3-1 at Barcelona in the first Clasico...
Sports

Man Utd 0-0 Chelsea: Edinson Cavani hits side-netting on debut as Edouard Mendy keeps out Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side

Man Utd ended a run of back-to-back league defeats at home but could find no way through, as they played out a...
Sports

Manchester United vs Chelsea: Frank Lampard says Old Trafford clash still has ‘big game’ feeling

Chelsea's trip to Manchester United still has the feeling of a "big game", says Blues boss Frank Lampard, as he searches for...
Politics

Renegotiate Nigeria, imbalance producing sorrow, poverty – Danjuma, others

abujatimes
The National Examinations Council (NECO) has postponed the ongoing 2020 Senior Secondary Certificate Examinations (SSCE) indefinitely due to prevailing security challenges, occasioned...
Read more

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
Nigeria 0-1 Algeria: African champions pip Super Eagles in Austria

Jovetic seals Sevilla win over Real Madrid in late winner

