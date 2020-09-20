Sunday, September 20, 2020

Arsenal 2-1 West Ham: Eddie Nketiah maintains Gunners’ perfect start

abujatimes

Eddie Nketiah came off the bench to score the winner as Arsenal snatched a 2-1 victory over a drastically-improved West Ham at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday Night Football.

The Hammers were unrecognisable from the side that succumbed to Newcastle on the opening day, producing a display packed full of endeavour and energy to stifle the Gunners for large parts.

Arsenal took the lead against the run of play on 25 minutes when Alexandre Lacazette powerfully headed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s cross home, but it was cancelled out on the stroke of half-time by Michail Antonio.

The Hammers looked set to go on to win the game in a dominant second-half display, with Antonio crashing a header against the crossbar, but Nketiah struck with five minutes remaining to make it two wins from two for the Gunners and leave West Ham pointless.

