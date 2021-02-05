Friday, February 5, 2021

info@theabujatimes.com

Sports

Arsenal Boss, Arteta Hints On Dropping Pepe For Aubameyang For Aston Villa Clash

Must read

Trending

Gunmen abduct Punch reporter in Abuja

theabujatimes
Gunmen have abducted a PUNCH reporter, Okechukwu Nnodim, at his house in the Arab road area of Kubwa Abuja.
Read more
Trending

Six Dead as Fire Razes Abuja Market

theabujatimes
An early Thursday morning fire outbreak at the Tipper Market 3rd Avenue, Gwarimpa, Abuja has claimed six lives, while many others are...
Read more
Trending

Abuja residents groan over activities of disbanded DOAS officials

theabujatimes
Residents and business owners in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, have decried the continued harassment by officials of the Department of...
Read more
Trending

FCT residents and the fear of one-chance robbers

theabujatimes
with the growing rate of one chance robbers, associated with taxis and mini buses in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), residents are...
Read more
theabujatimes

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, has praised Nicolas Pepe for his current patch of form but has warned him that consistency will ensure he keeps his place in the team.

Pepe has blown hot and cold since his £72million from Lille 18 months ago.

The Ivorian has played mostly on the right-wing, but the 25-year-old scored for the third successive away Premier League game during Tuesday’s defeat against Wolves playing from the left.

It is a position that captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has made his own during Arteta’s time at the club.

With Aubameyang back in the squad after his mother’s illness, Arteta now has a big decision to make ahead of the Aston Villa game on Saturday.

On whether Aubameyang would replace Pepe at the weekend, Arteta told a media conference: “At the end of the day, we have to play the players who are in the best form and everybody has to earn the right to play and participate in the games.

“That’s what everybody’s doing, pushing each other to raise the level. You can see that the level has been raised because everybody is playing at their best.

“There’s still room for improvement so everybody has to keep pushing.”

Previous articleSinger, Harrysong Set To Tie The Knot With His Fiancée, Alexer Gopa As Pre-wedding Shots Hits The Internet
Next articleFCT residents and the fear of one-chance robbers
- Advertisement -

More articles

Sports

Southampton Request Mike Dean & Lee Mason Do Not Officiate Their Matches After 9 – 0 Loss To United

theabujatimes
Southampton have requested referee Mike Dean does not officiate their upcoming fixtures and will appeal against the red card shown to...
Read more
Sports

THIS IS GOOD!! Tottenham Donate £100,000 Of Player Fines To Hospital

theabujatimes
Tottenham have given £100,000 of player fines to a hospital as a ‘thank you’ for work during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Read more
Sports

Lionel Messi Set To Sue 5 Suspects Who Leaked His €555m Barcelona Contract

theabujatimes
Barcelona captain, Lionel Messi is set to sue as many as five persons, who he believes leaked details of his €555m...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Trending

Gunmen abduct Punch reporter in Abuja

theabujatimes
Gunmen have abducted a PUNCH reporter, Okechukwu Nnodim, at his house in the Arab road area of Kubwa Abuja.
Read more
Trending

Six Dead as Fire Razes Abuja Market

theabujatimes
An early Thursday morning fire outbreak at the Tipper Market 3rd Avenue, Gwarimpa, Abuja has claimed six lives, while many others are...
Read more
Trending

Abuja residents groan over activities of disbanded DOAS officials

theabujatimes
Residents and business owners in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, have decried the continued harassment by officials of the Department of...
Read more
Trending

FCT residents and the fear of one-chance robbers

theabujatimes
with the growing rate of one chance robbers, associated with taxis and mini buses in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), residents are...
Read more
Sports

Arsenal Boss, Arteta Hints On Dropping Pepe For Aubameyang For Aston Villa Clash

theabujatimes
Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, has praised Nicolas Pepe for his current patch of form but has warned him that consistency will...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES
Arsenals Lucas Perez equals Spurs competition total with hat trick in 1st UCL start

UCL: Lucas Perez hat-trick see Arsenal finish top of table

Arsenal fans convinced Bukayo Saka is ‘next Lionel Messi’ after Frankfurt...

Enyimba, Enugu Rangers qualify for CAF Confederation Cup group stage

Chukwueze stars, Kwabena scores as Villarreal secure victory over Qarabag