Arsenal Football Club on Friday announced the sacking of its manager Unai Emery due to results and performances.

“Our most sincere thanks go to Unai and his colleagues who were unrelenting in their efforts to get the club back to competing at the level we all expect and demand. We wish Unai and his team nothing but future success,” Josh Kroenke said on behalf of the board.

Assistant coach, Freddie Ljungberg will take responsibility for the first team as interim head coach.

“We have full confidence in Freddie to take us forward,” Arsenal website said.

Arsenal has said they have started the search for a new head coach and will make an announcement when the process is complete.

The Spaniard’s career at Arsenal was been marred by the unimpressive performance from the team, especially in the 2019/2020 season.

Arsenal’s last 2-1 loss in the Europa League against Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday night made it seven consecutive matches without a win for the Gunners.

In the Premier League, Arsenal currently sits 8th on the log with four wins, six draws and three losses.

Unai Emery replaced Arsene Wenger from Paris Saint-German on May 23, 2018, after winning the domestic treble with the French champions.

“Arsenal is known and loved throughout the world for its style of play, its commitment to young players, the fantastic stadium, the way the club is run,” Emery said after joining Arsenal.

“I’m very excited to be given the responsibility to start this important new chapter in Arsenal’s history.”

Emery had won three successive Europa League titles with Sevilla before moving to PSG in 2016.