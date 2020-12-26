Saturday, December 26, 2020

Arsenal vs Chelsea: Arteta reveals EPL games to determine relegation fight

Boko Haram kills at least seven in Christmas Eve attack in Nigeria, local official says

At least seven people were killed in a Boko Haram attack on the majority-Christian village of Pemi in Nigeria's Borno state on...
Black Christmas For Traders As Fire Guts Abuja Market

Traders at the Yakasuwa Market, 6th Avenue in Gwarimpa, Abuja were yesterday thrown into confusion as fire destroyed wares estimated at millions...
Task force clears Abuja recreational spots of fun seekers

Following the violation of its decision to shut down recreational spots in the territory, the Federal Capital Territory Administration FCTA on Friday...
Christians Attend Christmas Service In Abuja

Christians in Nigeria have joined their counterparts across the world to celebrate Christmas. In Abuja, the nation’s capital, some...
Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, has said the clubs next Premier League fixture in one week, will be crucial to their Premier League status.

Arteta is under heavy pressure after the Gunners’ worst start to a season since 1974.

The 38-year-old retains the support of senior figures at the Emirates and belief in his long-term vision remains.

But results must improve with a home game against Chelsea on Saturday and trips to relegation-threatened Brighton and West Brom either side of New Year’s Day.

“The next seven to eight days are going to be crucial to see where we’re going to be heading to in the Premier League,” Arteta said.

“The best medicine when you are in this situation is to win a football match. Every defeat is another hurting moment, another moment of disappointment, another moment you have to lift yourself and that’s what we’ve got to do.

“I think the medicine for all of us would be to come here against Chelsea, beat them and then move from there. It’s exactly what we all need.”

Previous articleArsenal vs Chelsea: Ozil in talks over £200,000 pay cut
Next articleChristians Attend Christmas Service In Abuja
Arsenal vs Chelsea: Ozil in talks over £200,000 pay cut

Arsenal midfielder, Mesut Ozil, has held talks over a move to Fenerbahce which would see him take a pay cut of around...
Ndidi beats Vardy to Leicester award

Wilfred Ndidi was adjudged Leicester City's man of the match following the Foxes 2-0 victory over Spurs at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium...
Carabao Cup: Balogun may replace Auba against City

Embattled Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, has confirmed that there is a possibility that Anglo-Nigerian youngster, Folarin Balogun, will be called up for...
Arsenal vs Chelsea: Arteta reveals EPL games to determine relegation fight

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, has said the clubs next Premier League fixture in one week, will be crucial to their Premier League...
