Arsenal vs Chelsea: Ozil in talks over £200,000 pay cut

Boko Haram kills at least seven in Christmas Eve attack in Nigeria, local official says

At least seven people were killed in a Boko Haram attack on the majority-Christian village of Pemi in Nigeria's Borno state on...
Black Christmas For Traders As Fire Guts Abuja Market

Traders at the Yakasuwa Market, 6th Avenue in Gwarimpa, Abuja were yesterday thrown into confusion as fire destroyed wares estimated at millions...
Task force clears Abuja recreational spots of fun seekers

Following the violation of its decision to shut down recreational spots in the territory, the Federal Capital Territory Administration FCTA on Friday...
Christians Attend Christmas Service In Abuja

Christians in Nigeria have joined their counterparts across the world to celebrate Christmas. In Abuja, the nation's capital, some...
Arsenal midfielder, Mesut Ozil, has held talks over a move to Fenerbahce which would see him take a pay cut of around £200,000-a-week, BILD reports.

Ozil has not featured for the Gunners since March.

Mikel Arteta also left him out of the squads for both the Premier League and Europa League this season.

It is now understood that Ozil has been involved in covert talks with the Turkish giants in London over a deal in the region of £150,000-a-week.

It represents a huge drop from his current £350,000-a-week wages at the Emirates.

But any move is unlikely to take place when the transfer window opens next month, instead happening in the summer.

