Tuesday, October 13, 2020

Arsene Wenger says Arsenal can win Premier League under Mikel Arteta

Arsene Wenger believes Arsenal can win the Premier League under Mikel Arteta and admits he is surprised at the level of investment in the squad in recent seasons.

Arsenal have started the league campaign with nine points from a possible 12 and are currently fourth in the table – three points behind surprise leaders Everton.

The Gunners next face Manchester City on Saturday, live on Sky Sports, and Wenger believes Arteta has enough quality in his squad to end the club’s 16-year wait for the title.

“I genuinely believe yes, because he looks to have a good grip on the team,” said Wenger – speaking to Geoff Shreeves at a special event for Sky VIP customers on Monday.

“They follow well, they are with him. We have bought well, spent a lot of money in the last two years. Suddenly we discovered huge resources – that was quite surprising.

“I think he has the quantity and quality of players, yes we can go for it. Why not?”

Wenger is yet to return to the Emirates since stepping down as manager at the end of the 2017-18 season and the Frenchman admits he is unsure when he will revisit his former club.

“It’s not painful. I felt that it was better to take a complete distance with the club and let people get on with it,” he said.

When asked how long it would be before he returned to the north London club, Wenger added: “I don’t know but I don’t rule it out.

“It’s still my club, it’s still my love. I still suffer when we don’t do well and I’m happy when we do well.

“When I speak about Arsenal it’s still ‘we, we, we, we’.”

