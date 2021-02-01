Monday, February 1, 2021

info@theabujatimes.com

Sports

Arteta Reveals More Arsenal Transfer Activity Ahead Of Deadline Day

Must read

Trending

Police Nab Criminals Behind Robbery, Kidnapping in Abuja

theabujatimes
In furtherance with its determination to rid the FCT of criminal elements, the FCT Police Command has arrested seven (7) suspects for...
Read more
Trending

Abuja City marathon to hold October 2, says Nilayo sports

theabujatimes
Nigeria’s foremost marathons and road races running company, Nilayo Sports Management Limited, has set October 2, 2021 date for the maiden Abuja...
Read more
Trending

Uncertainty on new IG at Abuja police headquarters followed by Adamu’s retirement

theabujatimes
Uncertainty on the new Inspector General (IG) follows the retirement of Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, IG serving for 35 years, at the police...
Read more
Headlines

Wear Masks To Avoid Lockdown, Presidency Warns Nigerians

theabujatimes
The Presidency has expressed worries over the reluctance of Nigerians to comply with the Executive Order that makes mask-wearing and observation of...
Read more
theabujatimes

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, has hinted that the club could complete some transfer deals before the January window closes.

Only Mat Ryan and Martin Odegaard have arrived at the Emirates, both on loans from Brighton and Real Madrid respectively.

However, Mesut Ozil and Sokratis Papastathopoulos have departed on free transfers.

William Saliba and Sead Kolasinac will spend the rest of the season on loans at Nice and Schalke respectively.

There could be more ins and outs, before the window slams shut in a few days.

Shkodran Mustafi is rumoured to be a target for Liverpool and Ainsley Maitland-Niles will possibly go out on loan.

Reiss Nelson could also be sent on loan to a team in the Championship.

“I spoke with all of the players about their own situation because they are all aware of the minutes that they are playing and they want to improve their situation.

“I am willing to help them. Some of them the club is willing to help them, and we will try to find a solution at the end. But I don’t know whether it’s going to be the case or not,” Arteta said.

Previous articleReal Madrid captain, Sergio Ramos, will leave Real Madrid for Manchester United this summer, according to the UK Mirror.
Next articlePeter Okoye speaks about his upcoming solo debut album, contracting coronavirus, EndSARS and more
- Advertisement -

More articles

Sports

Real Madrid captain, Sergio Ramos, will leave Real Madrid for Manchester United this summer, according to the UK Mirror.

theabujatimes
Ramos is out of contract at the end of this season and negotiations over a new deal have stalled.
Read more
Sports

Man Utd drop more points after goalless draw with Arsenal

theabujatimes
Manchester United have dropped points for the third time in three Premier League games after they were held to a goalless draw...
Read more
Sports

Iwobi subbed off in Everton home defeat as Ajayi’s West Brom draw Aina’s Fulham

theabujatimes
Super Eagles forward, Alex Iwobi was substituted off in Everton’s disappointing home defeat to Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Trending

Police Nab Criminals Behind Robbery, Kidnapping in Abuja

theabujatimes
In furtherance with its determination to rid the FCT of criminal elements, the FCT Police Command has arrested seven (7) suspects for...
Read more
Trending

Abuja City marathon to hold October 2, says Nilayo sports

theabujatimes
Nigeria’s foremost marathons and road races running company, Nilayo Sports Management Limited, has set October 2, 2021 date for the maiden Abuja...
Read more
Trending

Uncertainty on new IG at Abuja police headquarters followed by Adamu’s retirement

theabujatimes
Uncertainty on the new Inspector General (IG) follows the retirement of Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, IG serving for 35 years, at the police...
Read more
Headlines

Wear Masks To Avoid Lockdown, Presidency Warns Nigerians

theabujatimes
The Presidency has expressed worries over the reluctance of Nigerians to comply with the Executive Order that makes mask-wearing and observation of...
Read more
Trending

Abuja, Lagos maintain lead as Nigeria records almost 2000 fresh cases

theabujatimes
Nigeria on Saturday recorded One Thousand Eight Hundred and Eighty-Three (1883) new cases of COVID-19. This was announced on...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

Patrick Day dies following brutal knockout

English FA insists term used in controversial Cavani post ‘offensive’

Arsenal vs Chelsea: Ozil in talks over £200,000 pay cut

Wenger open to managerial return but only under ‘optimal conditions’