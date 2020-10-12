Monday, October 12, 2020

Aso Rock budgets N10.2bn for electrical maintenance, renovation

abujatimes

The Presidential Villa has budgeted N4.85bn for the maintenance of mechanical and electrical installations and N5.3bn for the rehabilitation of office and residential buildings.

This is contained in the 2021 budget proposal presented to the National Assembly by the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), last Thursday.

The item listed under the State House budget reads in part, “ERGP 7102245 annual routine maintenance of mechanical/electrical installations of the Villa ongoing N4,854,381,299.

“23030101 rehabilitation/repairs of residential buildings N153,693,262

23030121 rehabilitation/repairs of office buildings N5,244,027,241.”

About N5.2m was set aside for the maintenance of generators while N45m was budgeted to fuel generators.

The President also budgeted N274m for the payment of electricity charges while N67.1m was earmarked for Internet charges.

Buhari had last week warned that Nigeria was heading for another recession and complained about the dwindling resources.

