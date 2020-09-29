Tuesday, September 29, 2020

Association urges police to redouble efforts on security in Abuja

Sports

Liverpool 3-1 Arsenal: Jota wraps up win on league debut as champions maintain perfect start

abujatimes
Premier League champions Liverpool made it three wins from three to begin the new campaign with a 3-1 victory over Arsenal on...
Read more
World News

3 dead in Northern California wine country wildfires as thousands flee

abujatimes
Northern California's wine country was on fire again Monday as strong winds fanned flames in the already scorched region, destroying homes and...
Read more
Sports

Joshua to face Joyce ahead of heavyweight fights

abujatimes
ANTHONY Joshua and Joe Joyce will link up as sparring partners to prime each other for their high-stakes heavyweight clashes.
Read more
Tech

DSPL Unveils Strategy For Data Protection In Public Sector

abujatimes
Leading Data Protection Compliance Organisation (DCPO) in Nigeria, DSPL, has mapped out strategy to help public institutions comply with the country's data...
Read more
abujatimes

Abuja, Sept. 28, 2020 The National Association of Seadogs (NAS) has urged the FCT Police Command to redouble efforts on provision of security in Abuja.

The association which decried the rising state of insecurity in the Abuja and its neighboring states like Kogi and Nasarawa made the call at a news conference on Monday in Abuja.

While addressing journalists, Mr Victor Ofili, Capoon (head), Sahara Deck, Abuja City Centre, says kidnapping and other social vices are increasing in Kwali, Gwagwalada, Bwari and Kuje area councils.

Ofili called on the FCT administration and the Federal Government to rise to the challenge before it gets out of hand.

“Ordinarily, every citizen resident anywhere in the country should enjoy peace, security and safety as much as they desire.

“It is also expected that those living in the FCT and other contiguous states like Kogi and Nasarawa should enjoy a greater feeling of security by reason of their proximity to the seat of power.

“Sadly, this hasn’t been the case in recent months. Nigerians are now getting accustomed to the routine of waking up to the gory tales of insecurity across the country and the FCT in particular.

“Top among these crimes are armed robbery, kidnapping, one chance (taxi kidnap) and rape,” he said.

According to Ofili, NAS as an association that places premium on humanistic ideals wants the police and other security agencies to redouble efforts to ensure that Nigerians enjoy peace irrespective of their location.

The Sahara Deck Capoon recommends steps he says will help in the build – up of security in the FCT, such as lighting up dark areas, saying that the association is ready to collaborate in this regard.

Other recommendations are: accessible toll free and responsive help lines to reach the police and other security agencies in emergency situations, continuous citizen awareness and security tips sharing.

NGO takes child sexual violence campaign to Abuja community

abujatimes
A non-governmental organisation, Sexual Offences Awareness and Response (SOAR) Initiative, has taken its advocacy campaign against child sexual violence to Wuna, a...
Read more
Trending

Lalong launches Max Air Abuja-Jos flights

abujatimes
Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has inaugurated the three-times weekly Max Air flights from Abuja to Jos. The inauguration...
Read more
Trending

New taxi firm debuts in Abuja

abujatimes
RideOntrac Limited, a taxi hailing company debuts in Abuja. According to its promoters, the company is set to launch...
Read more

