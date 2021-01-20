Thursday, January 21, 2021

Aston Villa Coronavirus Outbreak Is A Warning For All Clubs – Dean Smith

Osinbajo to speak at youth summit in Abuja on Thursday

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and Sunday Dare, minister of youth and sports, will speak at a youth summit organised by Lead Generation Initiative...
FCTA commends Abuja schools for compliance with COVID-19 protocols

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on Tuesday commended the management of public and private schools in Abuja over high level of...
EFCC arrests suspected internet fraudsters in Abuja

The Abuja zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested three suspected internet fraudsters. They...
Buhari Meets Beninese President in Abuja, Urges Good Neighbourliness

President Muhammadu Buhari has stressed the need for Benin Republic to be a good neighbour to Nigeria.The President who spoke on Tuesday...
Dean Smith says the “uncontrollable” coronavirus outbreak which caused two of Aston Villa’s league games to be postponed is a warning to other clubs.

Boss Smith takes his side to Manchester City on Wednesday, having only reopened their training ground on Sunday.

Villa have not played for 19 days after two Premier League games were postponed when several players and staff tested positive for Covid-19.

“It is a warning and it was certainly a warning to ourselves,” Smith said.

“You’re worried about anything you touch after that because you can see how rampant it is.”

Smith would not name which players had caught the virus and who was still struggling, but said his team selection for the trip to Etihad Stadium would be “affected”.

