At this time Texas A&M University-San Antonio does not have a preferred lender list

Alternative Student Loans

Private or Alternative Loans are educational loans offered by private lending institutions and are not part of the federal government student loan program. They may not require a FAFSA.

Texas A&M University-San Antonio does not recommend or prefer any specific lenders for private loans. Students may select any lender offering private loans. We recommend students to compare private loans from several lenders to find the best interest rate/terms and repayment options.

Private loan interest rates are variable and are not protected by Federal Student Loan regulations and may be substantially higher than the federal loan programs. Private loans require a student to be credit-worthy or have a credit-worthy co-signer. The lender will notify students of the interest rates and fees they are eligible for after a credit review.

Before You Borrow

Before borrowing loans, first accept all financial aid offered that does not need to be repaid. Borrowing should be a last source of funding. To be considered for other forms of financial aid such as Federal Loans and Grants, you must complete the FAFSA, as eligibility is based on the FAFSA.

Remember that dropping below half-time status or leaving school before earning a degree, will result on repayment beginning immediately. Be sure to read your Rights and Responsibilities as a student borrower before borrowing. Plan your repayment options carefully to prevent defaulting on your student loans, as the consequences may prevent obtaining employment, a home mortgage, or other credit history required prospects, including maintaining any professional licensure you may have.

Eligibility

Eligibility for private loans is based on the Cost of Attendance minus other financial aid received.

Some lenders require half-time enrollment and/or for students to be meeting A&M-San Antonio’s institutional Satisfactory Academic Progress (SAP) standards.

Students must visit the lender(s) website for additional eligibility requirements.

The Application Process

FASTChoice is a loan comparison tool that assists borrowers in deciding on a private loan that is best suited for their needs. We do not recommend, suggest, or endorse any of the lenders. Students are not limited to the lenders listed in the chart and may borrow from any lender of their choice by directly visiting the web site of the lender they wish to borrow.

Once eligible students apply, get approved by the lender based on their credit history and complete all the required paperwork, the selected lender will send A&M-San Antonio a certification request. A&M-San Antonio will verify the above eligibility and certify the request accordingly. A&M-San Antonio will not certify a loan for a student who does not meet the above Eligibility requirements. Once A&M San Antonio certifies the loan, your lender will forward the loan proceeds in accordance with the https://worldpaydayloans.com/payday-loans-tx/nederland/ loan period to the school. Please note that there is a 4-6 week processing time for Private Loans. You will be notified when the loan proceeds are available

Some states offer their residents with student loan options to finance any remaining gaps after federal eligibility has been exhausted. Texas Residents may consider Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board loan program.College Access Loan Disclosure InformationAdditional eligibility requirements may be found at hhloans.

Important Changes Effective

Students pursuing Alternative loans through a lending institution will be subject to new Federal guidelines. The new guidelines will require that lending institutions provide three additional disclosures to the borrower regarding their loan application, approval, and acceptance status. The purposes of these disclosures are to: