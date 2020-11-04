Wednesday, November 4, 2020

Atalanta 0-5 Liverpool: Diogo Jota nets hat-trick in Champions League rout

Diogo Jota scored his first Liverpool hat-trick as the Reds made it three wins from three in Champions League Group D with a ruthless 5-0 thrashing of Atalanta.

Jota replaced Roberto Firmino in the starting line-up and vindicated his selection with two superb first-half strikes, clipping a shot over the goalkeeper before chesting the ball down and rifling a shot in at the near post.

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane added to the goal-fest with brilliant efforts early in the second half, before Jota completed his hat-trick with the visitors’ fifth with just 54 minutes on the clock.

The rout secured Jurgen Klopp’s first victory as a manager on Italian soil and Liverpool’s biggest away win in the Champions League since 2018 as they consolidated top spot and took a giant stride towards the knockout phase ahead of Atalanta’s visit to Anfield in three weeks’ time.

