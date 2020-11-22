Sunday, November 22, 2020

info@theabujatimes.com

Sports

Atletico Madrid 1-0 Barcelona: Carrasco capitalises on Ter Stegen error

Must read

Sports

Atletico Madrid 1-0 Barcelona: Carrasco capitalises on Ter Stegen error

theabujatimes
Barcelona could not recover from an awful Marc-Andre ter Stegen mistake as they lost at Atletico Madrid. Marc-Andre ter...
Read more
Sports

Jose Mourinho: Tottenham players were amazing, we beat Man City on strategy

theabujatimes
Jose Mourinho said his "amazing" Tottenham beat Manchester City on strategy as a vintage show from the Portuguese boss sent his side...
Read more
Sports

Frank Lampard salutes ‘top-class’ Timo Werner after Chelsea win at Newcastle

theabujatimes
Frank Lampard singled out Timo Werner for special praise after the German starred in Chelsea's 2-0 win over Newcastle at St James'...
Read more
Trending

Nigerian Army gives update on Abuja-Kaduna road

theabujatimes
The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said that recent media reports that motorists had abandoned the Abuja-Kaduna highway because of insecurity are misleading.
Read more
theabujatimes

Barcelona could not recover from an awful Marc-Andre ter Stegen mistake as they lost at Atletico Madrid.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen’s extraordinary error gifted Atletico Madrid the decisive goal as they defeated Barcelona 1-0 at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Saturday’s hard-fought contest was settled by a remarkable Yannick Carrasco strike in the third minute of first-half stoppage time, ending Atleti’s 20-match winless run against Barca in LaLiga.

Ter Stegen – making just his third Blaugrana appearance in all competitions since returning from a knee injury – rashly set off in pursuit of the ball near the halfway line and was beaten by Carrasco, who kept his cool to find the net.

It was a setback Barca could not recover from as they succumbed to a third league defeat of the season to remain 10th, also losing Gerard Pique to a knee injury as Ronald Koeman’s teething problems show no sign of easing.

The visitors had held their own in a lively start that saw Antoine Griezmann stab his volley just over before Ter Stegen dived away to his right to make a smart save from Saul Niguez’s 20-yard drive.

Marcos Llorente came closest to an early breakthrough but blasted against the crossbar.

Jordi Alba interrupted a subsequent lull in proceedings with a sublime pass between Kieran Trippier’s legs to send Lionel Messi through, yet he shot too close to Jan Oblak from a tight angle.

A nutmeg at the other end proved far more costly on the stroke of half-time, however, as Carrasco nudged the ball beyond Ter Stegen, who had inexplicably charged 40 yards from his goal to leave the Atletico winger with a straightforward finish into an empty net.

Clement Lenglet should have nodded Barca level 11 minutes after the restart but instead directed his header straight at a grateful Oblak and then saw centre-back partner Pique land awkwardly under a challenge, requiring assistance to depart down the tunnel.

And Diego Simeone’s men subsequently came on strong again, pushing Barca back the other way to see out a precious victory.

Previous articleJose Mourinho: Tottenham players were amazing, we beat Man City on strategy
- Advertisement -

More articles

Sports

Jose Mourinho: Tottenham players were amazing, we beat Man City on strategy

theabujatimes
Jose Mourinho said his "amazing" Tottenham beat Manchester City on strategy as a vintage show from the Portuguese boss sent his side...
Read more
Sports

Frank Lampard salutes ‘top-class’ Timo Werner after Chelsea win at Newcastle

theabujatimes
Frank Lampard singled out Timo Werner for special praise after the German starred in Chelsea's 2-0 win over Newcastle at St James'...
Read more
Sports

Zlatan Ibrahimovic buys AC Milan squad PlayStation 5s as early Christmas present

theabujatimes
Zlatan Ibrahimovic has bought his AC Milan team-mates a new PlayStation 5 console as an early Christmas present. Sky...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Sports

Atletico Madrid 1-0 Barcelona: Carrasco capitalises on Ter Stegen error

theabujatimes
Barcelona could not recover from an awful Marc-Andre ter Stegen mistake as they lost at Atletico Madrid. Marc-Andre ter...
Read more
Sports

Jose Mourinho: Tottenham players were amazing, we beat Man City on strategy

theabujatimes
Jose Mourinho said his "amazing" Tottenham beat Manchester City on strategy as a vintage show from the Portuguese boss sent his side...
Read more
Sports

Frank Lampard salutes ‘top-class’ Timo Werner after Chelsea win at Newcastle

theabujatimes
Frank Lampard singled out Timo Werner for special praise after the German starred in Chelsea's 2-0 win over Newcastle at St James'...
Read more
Trending

Nigerian Army gives update on Abuja-Kaduna road

theabujatimes
The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said that recent media reports that motorists had abandoned the Abuja-Kaduna highway because of insecurity are misleading.
Read more
Trending

Help, Abuja electricity DISCO is extorting us!

theabujatimes
Sir: It is unfortunate to have dishonest people in the power sector and by extension, in the leadership positions in Nigeria. No...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

Borussia Monchengladbach 2-2 Real Madrid: Casemiro rescues LaLiga champions

Organizers Cancel 2020 Ballon d’Or Award due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Rohr looks at positives as Brazil force Nigeria to 1-1 draw

European round-up: Lionel Messi scores as Ansu Fati stars in easy...