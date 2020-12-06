Awards don’t mean anything to me anymore —Vector

Ace Nigerian rap artiste, Vector Tha Viper, has taken to his Twitter account to state that awards do not mean anything to him anymore.

His views come shortly after he was not nominated at the 2020 Headies Awards.

The rapper via his Twitter post explained that he stopped entering for awards because he does not want to compete with other rappers.

He wrote, “As for the Headies. I stopped entering for it because I don’t want to compete with rappers (I can easily beat them on a one on one but that was Unilag). I’m grown now. Awards actually don’t mean anything to me anymore. Let new people win awards.”

Vector further revealed that he had to intentionally stop trying to outdo veteran Nigerian rap artiste, Mode 9. He tweeted, “I intentionally removed myself from the idea that I have to outdo mode9. It’s not necessary. Ask him about me in the studio and he will tell you. I don’t care about clout. I just want to make music.

He continued, “Make Hennessy tell una how much my deal is worth as a rapper? Lol. But that’s not me. I can brag but it only brings more fake people around you anyways. Stay humble and live easy. Accolades are just accolades. Peace to everybody who deserves peace.”