Mohammed Babandede, comptroller-general of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), has tested positive for coronavirus.

According to the Punch, Babandede disclosed his COVID-19 status on Sunday.

The immigration chief reportedly said he has been in self-isolation since he returned from the United Kingdom on March 22.

“Today, I tested positive for COVID-19. I have been on self-isolation since my return from UK on Sunday 22nd of this month with British Airways,” Babandede was quoted to have said.

“I urge my loved ones, Immigration Officers and Nigerians to pray for me and all those affected.

“It is a very difficult time but we can’t change what God destined for us.

“I urge officers to continue working with my able Deputy to further move our Service to another level. As advised by NCDC, I am totally isolated.”

This development comes less than 24 hours after Nasir el-Rufai, Kaduna state governor, disclosed he tested positive for the virus.