Tuesday, January 26, 2021

Life & Arts

BADDEST!!! Davido Celebrates As ‘Jowo’ Hit 10,000,000 Views On Youtube

Abuja attack: Police arrests proscribed religious movement protesters

The Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has arrested five members of a "proscribed religious movement" for Monday's violent protest...
Police vow to rescue 11 persons kidnapped at Abuja orphanage

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) police command has vowed to rescue 11 persons kidnapped at an orphanage home, in Abuja.
Wike's presidential campaign posters surface in Abuja

Presidential campaign posters bearing the name and pictures of the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, have surfaced in the Federal Capital Territory,...
Police Open Fire On Shiites Demanding El-Zakzaky's Release For COVID-19 Treatment In Abuja

theabujatimes
Police officers have opened fire on protesting members of Islamic Movement in Nigeria, popularly known as Shiites, in Abuja and injured some...
Read more
Nigerian singer and CEO of Davido Music Worldwide (DMW) Davido celebrates as ‘Jowo’ hit 10,000,000 M views on YouTube.

Davido takes to social media to celebrate as his hit single ‘Jowo‘ hit 10,000,000 M views on music streaming platform YouTube.

Shortly after the singer took to social media to celebrate Jowo surpassing 7 million streams on YouTube, he records a 10million streams.

On January 23rd, the singer took to his Twitter page to celebrate this feat with the caption;

“WE MADE A MOVIE!! @nengiofficial @RMofeDamijo @DammyTwitch.”

Life & Arts

