BADDEST!!! Davido Named Number 1 Artiste Of the Year In Africa, Leads In Eight Categories

Davido is the ‘number 1’ artiste of the year 2020 in Africa.

This is coming from Nigerian music charts publication, Turntable.

The ranking showed that Davido topped the chart in eight different categories.

According to the end of the year 2020 statistics, Davido is recognised as;

No. 1 Top Artiste 2020

No. 1 Top YouTube Artiste

No. 1 Top TV Artiste

No. 1 Top Audiomack Artiste

No. 1 Top YouTube Male Artiste

No. 1 Top Afro-Pop Artiste

No. 1 Top Male Song (Solo) (FEM)

No. 1 Top Afro-Pop Streaming Song (FEM)

The results according to Turntable charts makes the DMW Records’ boss the number 1 artist of the year.