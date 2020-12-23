Wednesday, December 23, 2020

Life & Arts

BADDEST!!! Davido Named Number 1 Artiste Of the Year In Africa, Leads In Eight Categories

17 people die in accident on Lokoja-Abuja highway

theabujatimes
No fewer than 17 people on Tuesday died following a fatal road accident which occurred at Irepeni on Okene- Lokoja–Abuja highway in...
Trending

625 Deported Nigerians Returned Via Abuja Airport – Immigration

theabujatimes
Atotal of 625 deported Nigerians returned to the country through the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA) in Abuja. The...
Trending

Orji Kalu's retrial assigned to Abuja, hearing begins Feb 2

theabujatimes
THE Federal High Court has assigned the retrial of a former governor of Abia State, Orji Kalu, and his co-accused for N7.1bn...
Trending

Abuja-bound bus passengers kidnapped

theabujatimes
Passengers of an Abuja-bound commercial bus were on Tuesday kidnapped on Benin-Auchi Road in Edo State. The bus left...
theabujatimes

Davido is the ‘number 1’ artiste of the year 2020 in Africa.

This is coming from Nigerian music charts publication, Turntable.

The ranking showed that Davido topped the chart in eight different categories.

According to the end of the year 2020 statistics, Davido is recognised as;

No. 1 Top Artiste 2020

No. 1 Top YouTube Artiste

No. 1 Top TV Artiste

No. 1 Top Audiomack Artiste

No. 1 Top YouTube Male Artiste

No. 1 Top Afro-Pop Artiste

No. 1 Top Male Song (Solo) (FEM)

No. 1 Top Afro-Pop Streaming Song (FEM)

The results according to Turntable charts makes the DMW Records’ boss the number 1 artist of the year.

