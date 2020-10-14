Bangkok protesters gather amid fears of possible confrontation

Anti-government demonstrators have assembled at Democracy Monument in Bangkok amid concerns over possible confrontation with their rival royalist groups, Thai news agency (TNA) reported.

The Khana Ratsadon group, an alliance of pro-democracy student and people networks is gathering for the mass rally on Wednesday, the 47th anniversary of the 1973 uprising.

They call for the resignation of Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha, the opening of a special parliamentary session to accept a charter amendment bill from the civil sector and the reform of the monarchy.

They plan to march to Government House at 4 p.m.

Meanwhile, their opponents, royalist groups have gathered nearby along the route of a royal motorcade on Ratchadamnoen Avenue, scheduled late Wednesday afternoon as His Majesty the King Maha Vajiralongkorn will preside over the graduation ceremony for Pali scholars at the Temple of the Emerald Buddha at 5 p.m.

The gathering of royalist groups has raised fears of a possible confrontation between the two rival groups.

More than 14,000 police officials have been deployed to maintain order during the rally.

Tension between the police and the protesters escalated Tuesday when 21 demonstrators, including a high-profile activist, Jatupat “Pai Daodin”Boonpatararaksa were arrested while they were setting up tents in front of Satriwithaya School to prepare for the mass rally today.

Deputy police spokesman Pol Col Kissana Phathanacharoen said protesters were arrested for many offences, including the unauthorised organisation of a rally.

They have been detained at the Border Patrol Police Region 1’s headquarters in Pathum Thani. The police will bring them to the Ratchadapisek Criminal Court to seek their detention later Wednesday.