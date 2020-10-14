Saturday, October 17, 2020

Bangkok protesters gather amid fears of possible confrontation

Waving flags and placards, Thai anti-government protesters make their way on a street during a march rally from the government complex on the outskirts of the capital to downtown Bangkok, Thailand Monday, Dec. 9, 2013.

Nigeria 1-1 Tunisia: Iheanacho’s strike not enough as Super Eagles hold Carthage Eagles

Nigeria played out a 1-1 draw against Tunisia in their second international friendly game in October on Tuesday night. Leicester City forward Kelechi...
IGP summons SARS personnel to Abuja for psychological examination

Inspector General of Police, IGP, Mohammed Adamu, Tuesday ordered all the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, personnel to report to the Force Headquarters,...
Soldiers brutalize newsmen, #EndSARS protesters in Abuja

EndSARS protesters who stormed the National Assembly to register their grievances against the special unit of the police to the leadership yesterday...
Africa News

Libya in $380m dispute with Zambia over Zamtel takeover

Libyan telecoms investor LAP GreenN is threatening to seize Zambia’s international assets because it says the government owes it US$380 million.
Anti-government demonstrators have assembled at Democracy Monument in Bangkok amid concerns over possible confrontation with their rival royalist groups, Thai news agency (TNA) reported.

The Khana Ratsadon group, an alliance of pro-democracy student and people networks is gathering for the mass rally on Wednesday, the 47th anniversary of the 1973 uprising.

They call for the resignation of Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha, the opening of a special parliamentary session to accept a charter amendment bill from the civil sector and the reform of the monarchy.

They plan to march to Government House at 4 p.m.

Meanwhile, their opponents, royalist groups have gathered nearby along the route of a royal motorcade on Ratchadamnoen Avenue, scheduled late Wednesday afternoon as His Majesty the King Maha Vajiralongkorn will preside over the graduation ceremony for Pali scholars at the Temple of the Emerald Buddha at 5 p.m.

The gathering of royalist groups has raised fears of a possible confrontation between the two rival groups.

More than 14,000 police officials have been deployed to maintain order during the rally.

Tension between the police and the protesters escalated Tuesday when 21 demonstrators, including a high-profile activist, Jatupat “Pai Daodin”Boonpatararaksa were arrested while they were setting up tents in front of Satriwithaya School to prepare for the mass rally today.

Deputy police spokesman Pol Col Kissana Phathanacharoen said protesters were arrested for many offences, including the unauthorised organisation of a rally.

They have been detained at the Border Patrol Police Region 1’s headquarters in Pathum Thani. The police will bring them to the Ratchadapisek Criminal Court to seek their detention later Wednesday.

Supreme Court allows Trump to wind down census early

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed President Donald Trump’s administration to wind down population counting for the 2020 U.S. census earlier...
Back on campaign trail, Trump says he feels ‘powerful’ after COVID recovery

President Donald Trump returned to the campaign trail on Monday for the first time since he announced his COVID-19 diagnosis, touting his...
Malaysia’s Anwar Ibrahim meets king in challenge for premiership

Malaysian opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim will make an “important announcement” on Tuesday after a meeting with the king in which he aims...
