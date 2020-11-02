Monday, November 2, 2020

Bangladesh opens display room in Abuja

A commercial display room exhibiting Bangladesh’s exportable goods has been set up at the Bangladesh High Commission in Abuja to improve trade relations between the country and Nigeria.

The Minister of Trade, Industry and Investment, Adeniyi Adebayo, while inaugurating the room on Friday, called for an enhancement of bilateral trade between the two countries.

He expressed delight at the two-way trade between the countries increasing from $11.27m in 2018/2019 to $144.75m in 2019/2020, stressing the need to further enhance trade relations.

In a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Ifedayo Sayo, the minister noted that there was huge potential for strengthening trade and economic relations between the countries, which had largely remained un-utilised.

He described the commercial display room as an innovative idea to showcase export potential of any country in a foreign land.

Adebayo said, “I am impressed to see the wide and wonderful collections of the exportable of Bangladesh in beautifully designed and tastefully decorated shelves.

“I have no doubt that the display room will go a long way to get a sense about the export potential of Bangladesh and the investment climate in the country.

He added that the country would also be happy to explore increased imports from Bangladesh and urged Bangladesh to consider importing products such as oil, cotton, cashew nuts, among others from Nigeria.

“We are aware of Bangladesh’s unique position as being the second largest exporter of ready-made garments in the world, only after China, and we invite Bangladesh’s potential investors to come and invest jointly in Nigeria, in the sectors like textile/pharmaceutical/ceramics, jute etc.,” Adebayo said.

The minister lauded the members of the Nigeria-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and the Nigeria-Bangladesh Business and Technology Forum launched at the event.

He stated that both organisations would complement government’s efforts for stronger commercial and economic relations between the two countries.

Previous article#EndSARS: Abuja road users lament gridlock, beg traffic officers to return to work
Next articleNigeria produces 155m bbls of oil in 3 months
