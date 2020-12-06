Bangladesh participates in 15th Abuja Int’l Trade Fair

Bangladesh High Commission in Abuja has participated in the 15th Abuja International Trade Fair, Nigeria under the theme “Trade and Commerce Beyond Borders.”

Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) hosted the fair that began on November 24 and ended on December 4, said the High Commission on Sunday.

During the fair, exhibitors, visitors, buyers and sellers appreciated the products on display at Bangladesh stall.

On the sidelines of the trade fair, the officials of the Mission also met with a number of CEOs of the companies and potential importers.

Bidosh Chandra Barman, First Secretary and Acting High Commissioner received the certificate from the Executive Director of Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

To pursue the government’s goals of ‘Economic Diplomacy’ Bangladesh High Commission in Abuja participated in the trade fair which was formally inaugurated by Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment of Nigeria.

Muhammad Musa Bello, Minister of Federal Capital Territory of Nigeria and Prince Adetokunbo Kayode, President of Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry, among others, were present.

The acting High Commissioner was present at the inaugural ceremony along with Ambassadors/High Commissioners, local dignitaries and the business leaders at the 15th annual expo.

After the opening ceremony, two Ministers along with other dignitaries visited Bangladesh Stall and appreciated the products on display while making a tour at the fair.

The High Commission put up a large stall which displayed various products including pharmaceuticals, ceramic products, jute and leather products, ready-made garments & knitwear, handicrafts, tea, electrical and home appliances and agro-products.

Products donated by Bangladeshi prominent companies (Walton Group, Monno Ceramics, ACI Ltd. Mondol Group) were also on display.

In addition, roll-up banners containing pictorial description of the impressive achievements of Bangladesh at home and abroad are put around the pavilion while publications on export and investment and tourism potentials, among others, were also on display.

Documentaries on the development journey of Bangladesh and favourable investment climate were screened simultaneously during the exhibition.

In line with the directive of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to vigorously pursue the economic component of relations with the host country and the concurrently accredited countries, persuasion of ‘Economic Diplomacy’ has been one of the priority areas of this Mission.

It received six ”Best” awards at various fairs in Nigeria over the last two years (2018 & 2019).

Nigeria is the largest economy of Africa and 6th largest producer of oil in the world with a population of 200 million people.