Monday, December 7, 2020

info@theabujatimes.com

Trending

Bangladesh participates in 15th Abuja Int’l Trade Fair

Must read

Sports

Failure to qualify Flying Eagles for U-20 AFCON my worst moment – Amuneke

theabujatimes
Atlanta ’96 Olympics hero, Emmanuel Amuneke, talks about his best and worst moments as a footballer, government’s unfulfilled promises, his time...
Read more
Sports

Mbappe scores 100th goal for PSG

theabujatimes
Kylian Mbappe scored his 100th goal for Paris Saint-Germain after making a late appearance as a substitute for the Ligue 1 leaders...
Read more
Business

FG expects over 500,000 jobs from cashew production

theabujatimes
The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has said it will harness the cashew value chain to generate over 500,000 jobs...
Read more
Business

Discos owe N416.94bn in nine months, says NBET

theabujatimes
Power distribution companies in the country failed to pay a total of N416.94bn for the electricity sold to them from January to...
Read more
theabujatimes

Bangladesh High Commission in Abuja has participated in the 15th Abuja International Trade Fair, Nigeria under the theme “Trade and Commerce Beyond Borders.”

Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) hosted the fair that began on November 24 and ended on December 4, said the High Commission on Sunday.

During the fair, exhibitors, visitors, buyers and sellers appreciated the products on display at Bangladesh stall.  

On the sidelines of the trade fair, the officials of the Mission also met with a number of CEOs of the companies and potential importers.

Bidosh Chandra Barman, First Secretary and Acting High Commissioner received the certificate from the Executive Director of Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

To pursue the government’s goals of ‘Economic Diplomacy’ Bangladesh High Commission in Abuja participated in the trade fair which was formally inaugurated by Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment of Nigeria.

Muhammad Musa Bello, Minister of Federal Capital Territory of Nigeria and Prince Adetokunbo Kayode, President of Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry, among others, were present.

The acting High Commissioner was present at the inaugural ceremony along with Ambassadors/High Commissioners, local dignitaries and the business leaders at the 15th annual expo.

After the opening ceremony, two Ministers along with other dignitaries visited Bangladesh Stall and appreciated the products on display while making a tour at the fair.

The High Commission put up a large stall which displayed various products including  pharmaceuticals, ceramic products, jute and leather products, ready-made garments & knitwear, handicrafts, tea, electrical and home appliances and agro-products.

Products donated by Bangladeshi prominent companies (Walton Group, Monno Ceramics, ACI Ltd. Mondol Group) were also on display.

In addition, roll-up banners containing pictorial description of the impressive achievements of Bangladesh at home and abroad are put around the pavilion while publications on export and investment and tourism potentials, among others, were also on display.

Documentaries on the development journey of Bangladesh and favourable investment climate were screened simultaneously during the exhibition.

In line with the directive of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to vigorously pursue the economic component of relations with the host country and the concurrently accredited countries, persuasion of ‘Economic Diplomacy’ has been one of the priority areas of this Mission.

It received six ”Best” awards at various fairs in Nigeria over the last two years (2018 & 2019).

Nigeria is the largest economy of Africa and 6th largest producer of oil in the world with a population of 200 million people.

Previous articleAbuja communities get new projects after report
Next articleAbuja Set For National Tourism And Transport Summit December 7
- Advertisement -

More articles

Trending

Abuja Set For National Tourism And Transport Summit December 7

theabujatimes
Arrangements have been concluded by the Inter-Ministerial Organising Committee of the National Tourism Transportation Summit and Expo approved by the Federal Government...
Read more
Trending

Abuja communities get new projects after report

theabujatimes
The August 2019 report showed the deplorable state of the communities, and showed they lacked basic amenities despite being in Nigeria’s capital...
Read more
Trending

Radisson signs 100-room property in Abuja

theabujatimes
Radisson Hotel Abuja Gudu is currently under construction and it’s hoped that the property will be ready to launch within the next 18...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Sports

Failure to qualify Flying Eagles for U-20 AFCON my worst moment – Amuneke

theabujatimes
Atlanta ’96 Olympics hero, Emmanuel Amuneke, talks about his best and worst moments as a footballer, government’s unfulfilled promises, his time...
Read more
Sports

Mbappe scores 100th goal for PSG

theabujatimes
Kylian Mbappe scored his 100th goal for Paris Saint-Germain after making a late appearance as a substitute for the Ligue 1 leaders...
Read more
Business

FG expects over 500,000 jobs from cashew production

theabujatimes
The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has said it will harness the cashew value chain to generate over 500,000 jobs...
Read more
Business

Discos owe N416.94bn in nine months, says NBET

theabujatimes
Power distribution companies in the country failed to pay a total of N416.94bn for the electricity sold to them from January to...
Read more
Life & Arts

Awards don’t mean anything to me anymore —Vector

theabujatimes
Ace Nigerian rap artiste, Vector Tha Viper, has taken to his Twitter account to state that awards do not mean anything to...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

Nigeria at 60: FCT Minister calls for unity, peace among Nigerians

Gunmen kidnap woman, shoot husband in Abuja

Lagos, FCT Abuja lead COVID-19 cases, death toll adjusted

Nigeria Army reacts to Boko Haram’s planned attacks in Abuja