Saturday, November 28, 2020

Barca players set for €122m salary cut

Businesses In Abuja Lost N900m In Recent Protests — ACCI

President of the Abuja Chamber for Commerce and Industry (ACCI), Prince Adetokunbo Kayode, has said the aftermath of the #EndSARS, which led...
North East governors oppose trial of terrorists in Abuja

The North East Governors Forum has opposed trial of apprehended terrorists in Abuja, insisting that they should be charged in states where...
Troops Foil Attempted Kidnap Of Passengers On Abuja-Kaduna Highway

Troops of Operation Thunder Strike under the auspices of the ongoing Operation Accord have foiled an attempted kidnap of passengers on the...
Qatar Airways touches down for the first time in Abuja, Nigeria

Qatar Airways is pleased to announce it will operate three weekly flights from Abuja, Nigeria via Lagos, becoming the sixth new destination...
Barcelona were close to securing an agreement on Friday for a 122 million euros ($145 million) cut in players’ salaries this season to help offset the financial hole left by the coronavirus pandemic.

The deal, announced in a statement by the club, must now be ratified by the players “in the coming days”.

The reduction in their wage bill represents a welcome financial lifeline for Barca, hit hard by the loss of gate receipts at the Camp Nou and other effects of Covid-19 prevention measures.

Barca’s acting president Carles Tusquets has described the financial situation as “not dramatic, but very worrying”.

Tusquets assumed temporary control following Josep Maria Bartomeu’s resignation last month.

Restoring Barca’s finances will be one of the items on the top of the new president’s in-tray with the election for Bartomeu’s successor to be held on January 24.

A new candidate entered the race for the job on Friday in Joan Laporta, who occupied the position between 2003 and 2010 and led the club to 12 major titles.

Sheffield Utd target Rojo loan move in January
Dancehall singer Cynthia Morgan sues former label boss, Jude Okoye
Sheffield Utd target Rojo loan move in January

Following the injury of Jack O’Connell at the start of the season, as well as losing Dean Henderson after he returned from...
La Liga confirm how they’ll honour late Maradona

The La Liga on Thursday confirmed that the Spanish top two divisions would hold a minute silence across all 21 games this...
Europa League: Arsenal qualify for knockout stages after win at Molde

Arsenal have qualified for the knockout stages of the Europa League following a 3-0 win over Molde on Thursday.
Race to produce world’s first HIV vaccine hots up

Reactions have trailed the Scripps Research Institute’s quest to produce the world’s first HIV vaccine through a successful genetically engineered immune cells...
