Monday, October 26, 2020

Barcelona 1-3 Real Madrid: Sergio Ramos, Luka Modric help send Real top of La Liga

Real Madrid laid down a marker in the La Liga title race as they won 3-1 at Barcelona in the first Clasico...
Real Madrid laid down a marker in the La Liga title race as they won 3-1 at Barcelona in the first Clasico of the season.

Fede Valverde gave Real the dream start with a fifth-minute strike, before Ansu Fati equalised just three minutes later from close range.

But Sergio Ramos converted a 63rd-minute penalty that he won after VAR intervened, before Luka Modric rounded off a deserved victory in the final seconds of normal time with the calmest of finishes.

In an entertaining game, Thibaut Courtois was alert to deny Lionel Messi before half-time but Barca remain 10th and are six points behind Real with a game in hand.

