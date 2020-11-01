Sunday, November 1, 2020

Bayelsa First Lady, others raise awareness on cancer

theabujatimes

AN advocacy group, Ethanrose Foundation is set to take cancer awareness campaign to communities in Bayelsa State to help prevent the dreaded disease.

The foundation said over 140 cases of breast cancer had been diagnosed with over 30 deaths recorded between January 2018 and October 2020 in the state.

In collaboration with the wife of the state governor, Patience Diri, who is also the Life Patron, the foundation held a breast cancer awareness trek and free test for women at the Peace Park, Yenagoa, the state capital, with a call on women to observe regular checks.

In her remarks, the Executive Secreatry, Ethanrose Foundation, Annette David-West, said early detection and diagnosis of breast cancer generally increases the chances for successful treatment.

She said the foundation believed that information, education and communication is key and that was why the cancer awareness programme was designed to inform and enlighten women on the importance of early detection in line with the theme for this year, ‘Early Detection Can Help Save Lives.’

In her address, Mrs Diri reiterated that early detection was critical to improving cancer outcomes and survival.

She said about 2.1 million new cases with 627, 000 deaths from cancer related ailments are recorded every year across the world, adding that breast cancer remained the most common cancer among women worldwide.

In her lecture, the Registrar, Cancer Unit of the Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa, Mrs. Ememaize Oshogbunu, said breast cancer is the highest form of cancer disease recorded in the state.

