Saturday, September 19, 2020

info@theabujatimes.com

Sports

Bayern Munich 8-0 Schalke: Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sane shine in opening-day rout

Must read

Sports

Bayern Munich 8-0 Schalke: Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sane shine in opening-day rout

abujatimes
Serge Gnabry scored a hat-trick and Leroy Sane netted on his Bayern Munich debut as the Bundesliga champions thrashed Schalke 8-0 on...
Read more
Trending

Berom community in Abuja seeks speedy settlement of IDPs

abujatimes
The Berom Community in Abuja (BECA) has called on Plateau State and Federal Government to hasten the return of Internally Displaced Persons...
Read more
Business

Firm creates interactive virtual furniture showroom for customers

abujatimes
Besides its exotic physical showroom at Gana and Sanusi Fafunwa streets in Abuja and Lagos respectively, AFP, the furniture production facility of...
Read more
Business

Hoteliers, others oppose power tariff, petrol price hikes

abujatimes
The Nigerian Hotels Association, the Network for Electricity Consumers Advocacy of Nigeria, the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria, Hotel Owners Forum,...
Read more
abujatimes

Serge Gnabry scored a hat-trick and Leroy Sane netted on his Bayern Munich debut as the Bundesliga champions thrashed Schalke 8-0 on the opening day of the season.

Gnabry sent Hansi Flick’s treble winners on their way to a 22nd straight victory with the opener inside four minutes as the Allianz Arena.

Sane laid on two of Gnabry’s three goals and made it a debut to remember after his summer move from Manchester City by joining Leon Goretzka, Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Muller and 17-year-old Jamal Musiala on the scoresheet.

Bayern last tasted defeat back on December 7 while Schalke’s nightmare start to the campaign extended their wait for a first Bundesliga victory since January 17.

Previous articleBerom community in Abuja seeks speedy settlement of IDPs
- Advertisement -

More articles

Sports

Coronavirus: FIFA estimates football losses could be near £11bn as a result of pandemic

abujatimes
Football around the world will lose out on almost £11billion in revenue because of the coronavirus pandemic, world governing body FIFA estimates.
Read more
Sports

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Arsenal captain signs new three-year contract

abujatimes
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has signed a new three-year contract with Arsenal. The 31-year-old's deal had been due to expire at...
Read more
Sports

Tokyo Olympics organisers set to make decision on spectator attendance next year

abujatimes
A decision on if and how many spectators will be able to attend next summer's Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games may not...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Sports

Bayern Munich 8-0 Schalke: Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sane shine in opening-day rout

abujatimes
Serge Gnabry scored a hat-trick and Leroy Sane netted on his Bayern Munich debut as the Bundesliga champions thrashed Schalke 8-0 on...
Read more
Trending

Berom community in Abuja seeks speedy settlement of IDPs

abujatimes
The Berom Community in Abuja (BECA) has called on Plateau State and Federal Government to hasten the return of Internally Displaced Persons...
Read more
Business

Firm creates interactive virtual furniture showroom for customers

abujatimes
Besides its exotic physical showroom at Gana and Sanusi Fafunwa streets in Abuja and Lagos respectively, AFP, the furniture production facility of...
Read more
Business

Hoteliers, others oppose power tariff, petrol price hikes

abujatimes
The Nigerian Hotels Association, the Network for Electricity Consumers Advocacy of Nigeria, the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria, Hotel Owners Forum,...
Read more
Politics

Visa ban: Don’t disrespect Nigeria, FG tells US, UK

abujatimes
The Federal Government has frowned on the statements issued by the United States and the United Kingdom on the governorship elections holding...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

Wenger open to managerial return but only under ‘optimal conditions’

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Arsenal captain signs new three-year contract

Super Falcons Storm NASS Gate To Protest Non-payment Of All Allowances

Super Falcons protest over unpaid allowances

Renowned football agents, Viola, Taggart arrive in Nigeria today