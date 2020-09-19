Bayern Munich 8-0 Schalke: Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sane shine in opening-day rout

Serge Gnabry scored a hat-trick and Leroy Sane netted on his Bayern Munich debut as the Bundesliga champions thrashed Schalke 8-0 on the opening day of the season.

Gnabry sent Hansi Flick’s treble winners on their way to a 22nd straight victory with the opener inside four minutes as the Allianz Arena.

Sane laid on two of Gnabry’s three goals and made it a debut to remember after his summer move from Manchester City by joining Leon Goretzka, Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Muller and 17-year-old Jamal Musiala on the scoresheet.

Bayern last tasted defeat back on December 7 while Schalke’s nightmare start to the campaign extended their wait for a first Bundesliga victory since January 17.