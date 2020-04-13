Bernie Sanders endorsed Joe Biden on Monday during a surprise appearance on the former vice president’s livecast.

Sanders, who formally suspended his campaign last week, said he needed everyone in the United States – not just his supporters – to back Biden and make sure that Donald Trump becomes a one-term president.

I will do all that I can to see that that happens, Joe,” Sanders pledged.

“I want to thank you for that. It’s a big deal. Your endorsement means a great deal, a great deal to me,” Biden said.

Sanders said “it’s no great secret” that they’ve differed on policy and they’re not going to ignore it. Instead, he said, the two campaigns have been talking for weeks and are setting up task forces to examine policy areas where the two sides of the Democratic Party can come together.