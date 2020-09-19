Berom community in Abuja seeks speedy settlement of IDPs

Saturday, September 19, 2020

abujatimes

The Berom Community in Abuja (BECA) has called on Plateau State and Federal Government to hasten the return of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) to their ancestral homes.

President of the Association, Engr David Dung, made the call in Abuja at a special dinner to honour its illustrious sons and daughters that have achieved many feats in life.

According to him: “May I use this opportunity to call on all the concerned authorities to as soon as possible, effect the return of all IDP’s to their respective native and ancestral lands as this would go a long way at integrating them with the society and enable them to return to their normal lives. Suffice it to state that rehabilitation, reconstruction, and reintegration are key at healing the wounds of these afflicted IDPs.”

Dung informed the gathering BECA is poised to present a memorandum to the National Assembly’s committee on a constitutional amendment, so as to make an input into the proposed amendment.

“As you may be aware of the recent move by the National Assembly to amend the constitution, we wish to inform you all that we are fully prepared to present a position memorandum to express our frustrations in the governance of our dear country, we, therefore, urge all those who wish to make a contribution to this noble course to forward their suggestion to us, to harmonize a common position for onward submission to the National Assembly,” he said.

The President said the dinner was organised to honour those who have rendered selfless service to the association thus, enhancing the livelihoods of the Beroms residing in Abuja.

Gbong Gwom Jos, Da Jacob Gyang Buba thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing some of his sons and daughters into key positions in Nigeria.

He also thanked Plateau Governor, Simon Lalong, for appointing some of his sons and daughters into various positions in his cabinet.

The Royal Father commended BECA for embarking on laudable projects that impact on the lives of its members and kinsmen back home.

“I am very proud of what the present and past leadership of BECA is doing here in Abuja and at home. You have good plans that will further impact on the lives of our people please keep it up.

“I urge you to live in peace with your host community and be good ambassadors here in Abuja and where ever you find yourselves,” he advised.

The ceremony featured awards for members of the National Assembly who are members of BECA.

They include Senator Plateau North, Istifanus Gyang; Member, Barkin-Ladi/Riyom Federal Constituency Dr. Simon Mwadkwon, and Member, Jos South/Jos East Federal Constituency, Hon Dachung Bagos.

Other recipients included Dr. Jonah Madugu, Commissioner at the Federal Civil Service Commission Executive Secretary, National Christian Pilgrims Commission, Rev. Yakubu Pam, and Major General Abraham Dusu amongst others.

Responding on behalf of the awardees, Gyang and Madugu commended BECA leadership for initiating projects that would impact on the lives of its members. They pledged support for the association.

