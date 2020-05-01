American business magnate and philanthropist, Bill Gates, on Thursday said it could take as long as two years or at least nine months before a vaccine can be found to tackle the deadly coronavirus pandemic that has claimed thousands of lives across the globe.

Mr Gates said as of April 9, 115 different COVID-19 potential vaccines were being developed globally.

The co-founder of Microsoft Corporation said although scientists across the globe are in a frantic race against time to get a suitable vaccine to halt the death toll created by COVID-19, safety and efficacy are the two most important considerations.

Mr Gates, who penned down his thoughts in his regular publication, The GatesNotes, The Insider Edition, also highlighted some of the global processes needed to fast-track the process of getting a competent vaccine to save billions of lives across the

“Anthony Fauci has said he thinks it’ll take around eighteen months to develop a coronavirus vaccine. I agree with him, though it could be as little as 9 months or as long as two years,” Mr Gates said.

Mr Fauci is the director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and is regarded as America’s most trusted voice in the fight against the ravaging pandemic.

“Although eighteen months might sound like a long time, this would be the fastest scientists have created a new vaccine,” Mr Gates said. “Development usually takes around five years. Once you pick a disease to target, you have to create the vaccine and test it on animals. Then you begin testing for safety and efficacy in humans.”

“Safety and efficacy are the two most important goals for every vaccine. Safety is exactly what it sounds like: is the vaccine safe to give to people? Some minor side effects (like a mild fever or injection site pain) can be acceptable, but you don’t want to inoculate people with something that makes them sick.

“Efficacy measures how well the vaccine protects you from getting sick. Although you’d ideally want a vaccine to have 100 per cent efficacy, many don’t. For example, this year’s flu vaccine is around 45 per cent effective,” Mr Gates added.

“One of the questions I get asked the most these days is when the world will be able to go back to the way things were in December before the coronavirus pandemic. My answer is always the same: when we have an almost perfect drug to treat COVID-19, or when almost every person on the planet has been vaccinated against coronavirus.

“The former is unlikely to happen anytime soon. We’d need a miracle treatment that was at least 95 per cent effective to stop the outbreak. Most of the drug candidates right now are nowhere near that powerful. They could save a lot of lives, but they aren’t enough…”

Mr Gates wrote about the 115 different COVID-19 potential vaccines being developed.

“I think that eight to ten of those look particularly promising. Our foundation is going to keep an eye on all the others to see if we missed any that have some positive characteristics, though.”

Trial phases

Mr Gates also took time to explain the phases any competent vaccine must pass through before it can be used globally.

The software developer said for safety and efficacy, every vaccine goes through three phases of trials.

“Phase one is the safety trial. A small group of healthy volunteers gets the vaccine candidate. You try out different dosages to create the strongest immune response at the lowest effective dose without serious side effects.

“Once you’ve settled on a formula, you move onto phase two, which tells you how well the vaccine works in the people who are intended to get it. This time, hundreds of people get the vaccine. This cohort should include people of different ages and health statuses.

“Then, in phase three, you give it to thousands of people. This is usually the longest phase, because it occurs in what’s called ‘natural disease conditions’.

“You introduce it to a large group of people who are likely already at the risk of infection by the target pathogen, and then wait and see if the vaccine reduces how many people get sick,” Mr Gates explained.

Mr Gates said after the vaccine passes all three trial phases, “you start building the factories to manufacture it, and it gets submitted to the WHO and various government agencies for approval.”

‘Compressing process’

Mr Gates, however, said in view of the urgency of getting a vaccine to tackle COVID-19, global leaders can actually speed up the process to get the lifesaving medication to over 7 billion of world population.

“This process works well for most vaccines, but the normal development timeline isn’t good enough right now. Every day we can cut from this process will make a huge difference to the world in terms of saving lives and reducing trillions of dollars in economic damage. So, to speed up the process, vaccine developers are compressing the timeline,” he said.

“In the traditional process, the steps are sequential to address key questions and unknowns. This can help mitigate financial risk, since creating a new vaccine is expensive. Many candidates fail, which is why companies wait to invest in the next step until they know the previous step was successful.”

The billionaire said for COVID-19, financing would not be an issue.

He noted that governments and other organisations (including Gates Foundation and “an amazing alliance called the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations”) “have made it clear they will support whatever it takes to find a vaccine.”

“So, scientists are able to save time by doing several of the development steps at once,” he said. “For example, the private sector, governments, and our foundation are going to start identifying facilities to manufacture different potential vaccines. If some of those facilities end up going unused, that’s okay. It’s a small price to pay for getting ahead on production.”

“Fortunately, compressing the trial timeline isn’t the only way to take a process that usually takes five years and get it done in 18 months. Another way we’re going to do that is by testing lots of different approaches at the same time,” he added.

Coronavirus has continued its rapid spread across the globe. There are now more than three million confirmed cases in 185 nations with more than 200, 000 fatalities