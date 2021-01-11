Tuesday, January 12, 2021

info@theabujatimes.com

Business

Billionaires list: Dangote loses $900m in 24 hours

Must read

Trending

Why we prefer second hand clothes – Abuja residents

theabujatimes
The buyers were seen patronising the items from their dealers in the market, which was known for the cheap sale of second...
Read more
Trending

Court Grants Sowore Stringent N20million Bail, N1million Each To Others, Restricts Activists To Abuja

theabujatimes
AMagistrates’ Court sitting in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, has granted bail to human rights’ activist, Omoyele Sowore. A...
Read more
Trending

University of Abuja establishes program on Diabetes Education, signs MOU with Diabetes Africa

theabujatimes
To establish a top-notch educational program on Diabetes Education in the institution, the University of Abuja, Gwagwalada in the Federal Capacity Territory,...
Read more
Trending

Goods Worth Millions Of Naira Destroyed As Fire Razes Abuja Furniture Market

theabujatimes
Valuables worth millions of naira have been destroyed in a fire incident at the Kugbo furniture market in Abuja on Sunday.
Read more
theabujatimes

The President/Chief Executive, Dangote Industries Limited, Aliko Dangote, saw his total net worth drop by $900m on Friday as his flagship company emerged the biggest loser at the end of trading on the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

Bloomberg Billionaires Index, which is a ranking of the world’s 500 richest people, showed that his wealth fell from $18.4bn on Thursday to $17.5bn on Friday, making him the 114th wealthiest man in the world, down from 106th the previous day.

Dangote’s net worth had risen from $15.5bn on December 13 to close the year 2020 at $17.8bn. It further gained $600m in the first seven days of 2021, but lost all of it and more last Friday.

The share price of Dangote Cement Plc, the country’s biggest listed company and Africa’s largest cement producer, tumbled by 8.13 per cent to close at N225 on Friday from N244.90 on Thursday.

Dangote was the only Nigerian on the list of 500 billionaires and retained his position as Africa’s richest person as of Friday.

“The majority of Dangote’s fortune is derived from his 86 per cent stake in publicly traded Dangote Cement. He holds the shares in the company directly and through his conglomerate, Dangote Industries,” Bloomberg said.

His most valuable closely held asset is a fertiliser plant with capacity to produce up to 2.8 million tonnes of urea annually, according to the international news agency.

“A $12bn oil refinery that is currently being developed in Nigeria isn’t included in the valuation because it’s not yet operational and construction costs are calculated to outweigh its current value,” it said.

Previous articleElon Musk’s Tesla stocks overtake Facebook, now worth $834 billion
Next articleTroost-Ekong relishes reunion with ‘big brother’ Ighalo
- Advertisement -

More articles

Business

Elon Musk’s Tesla stocks overtake Facebook, now worth $834 billion

theabujatimes
The stocks of Elon Musk’s-owned fast-rising electric vehicle company, Tesla, has overtaken those of Facebook by market capitalization at the most recent...
Read more
Business

Nigerian govt to replace stamp duty with N50 electronic transfer levy

theabujatimes
The Federal Government has made plans to replace the collection of stamp duty with an electronic bank transfer after the Court of...
Read more
Business

Again, NSE suspends Thomas Wyatt Nigeria for unethical practices

theabujatimes
The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) has suspended Thomas Wyatt Nigeria Plc for failing to adhere to extant corporate governance practices that require...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Trending

Why we prefer second hand clothes – Abuja residents

theabujatimes
The buyers were seen patronising the items from their dealers in the market, which was known for the cheap sale of second...
Read more
Trending

Court Grants Sowore Stringent N20million Bail, N1million Each To Others, Restricts Activists To Abuja

theabujatimes
AMagistrates’ Court sitting in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, has granted bail to human rights’ activist, Omoyele Sowore. A...
Read more
Trending

University of Abuja establishes program on Diabetes Education, signs MOU with Diabetes Africa

theabujatimes
To establish a top-notch educational program on Diabetes Education in the institution, the University of Abuja, Gwagwalada in the Federal Capacity Territory,...
Read more
Trending

Goods Worth Millions Of Naira Destroyed As Fire Razes Abuja Furniture Market

theabujatimes
Valuables worth millions of naira have been destroyed in a fire incident at the Kugbo furniture market in Abuja on Sunday.
Read more
Sports

Chelsea, Man City advance to FA Cup fourth round, Leeds Utd stunned

theabujatimes
English Premier League sides, Chelsea and Manchester City have scaled through their FA Cup third round tests as they zoomed to the...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

Firstbank hosts Fintech Summit 4.0, promotes the growth, reinvention of banking...

Farmers seek 3% interest rate for poultry investors

Uncertainty over flights as operators, workers disagree on strike

Stock Market Gains N114.4bn To Reverse Previous Losses