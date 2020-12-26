Saturday, December 26, 2020

info@theabujatimes.com

Trending

Boko Haram kills at least seven in Christmas Eve attack in Nigeria, local official says

Must read

Trending

Boko Haram kills at least seven in Christmas Eve attack in Nigeria, local official says

theabujatimes
At least seven people were killed in a Boko Haram attack on the majority-Christian village of Pemi in Nigeria's Borno state on...
Read more
Trending

Black Christmas For Traders As Fire Guts Abuja Market

theabujatimes
Traders at the Yakasuwa Market, 6th Avenue in Gwarimpa, Abuja were yesterday thrown into confusion as fire destroyed wares estimated at millions...
Read more
Trending

Task force clears Abuja recreational spots of fun seekers

theabujatimes
Following the violation of its decision to shut down recreational spots in the territory, the Federal Capital Territory Administration FCTA on Friday...
Read more
Trending

Christians Attend Christmas Service In Abuja

theabujatimes
Christians in Nigeria have joined their counterparts across the world to celebrate Christmas. In Abuja, the nation’s capital, some...
Read more
theabujatimes

At least seven people were killed in a Boko Haram attack on the majority-Christian village of Pemi in Nigeria’s Borno state on Christmas Eve, a local official said.

“Boko Haram attacked Pemi village, killed seven people and abducted another seven, including a pastor,” Kachallah Usman, secretary of the Chibok local government area, told CNN on Friday.
“They also burned down a church, a dispensary and several houses,” he added.
Pemi is located approximately 20 kilometers from Chibok, where Boko Haram kidnapped more than 200 schoolgirls six years ago.
A man purporting to be Abubakar Shekau, a leader of one of Boko Haram’s factions, also said the group was responsible for the kidnapping of more than 300 schoolboys in the country’s northwest earlier this month, though governor Aminu Bello Masari refuted this claim, saying that “local bandits” were responsible.

Audu Chiwar, a former secretary of the Chibok community in Abuja, told CNN he received a call on Thursday from a local resident reporting that gunmen had opened fire in the village. The witness told Chiwar that several houses in the area had been burned down, as well as the Evangelical Church of the Brethren in the village of Pemi.
Several eyewitnesses told CNN that they too heard gunshots and saw people being shot.
An international Christian youth organization had been holding a parade in Pemi village to celebrate Christmas when the attack took place, according to eyewitness Bomo Ishaku.
Nkeki Mutah, chairman of the Chibok community in Abuja, has told CNN he believes Pemi village was specifically targeted because it is a Christian-majority community.
“Since 2018, virtually every two weeks, Boko Haram has been attacking Chibok, killing and abducting people,” Mutah said.
“They want to wipe Chibok out from the surface of the Earth.”

Previous articleBlack Christmas For Traders As Fire Guts Abuja Market
- Advertisement -

More articles

Trending

Black Christmas For Traders As Fire Guts Abuja Market

theabujatimes
Traders at the Yakasuwa Market, 6th Avenue in Gwarimpa, Abuja were yesterday thrown into confusion as fire destroyed wares estimated at millions...
Read more
Trending

Task force clears Abuja recreational spots of fun seekers

theabujatimes
Following the violation of its decision to shut down recreational spots in the territory, the Federal Capital Territory Administration FCTA on Friday...
Read more
Trending

Christians Attend Christmas Service In Abuja

theabujatimes
Christians in Nigeria have joined their counterparts across the world to celebrate Christmas. In Abuja, the nation’s capital, some...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Trending

Boko Haram kills at least seven in Christmas Eve attack in Nigeria, local official says

theabujatimes
At least seven people were killed in a Boko Haram attack on the majority-Christian village of Pemi in Nigeria's Borno state on...
Read more
Trending

Black Christmas For Traders As Fire Guts Abuja Market

theabujatimes
Traders at the Yakasuwa Market, 6th Avenue in Gwarimpa, Abuja were yesterday thrown into confusion as fire destroyed wares estimated at millions...
Read more
Trending

Task force clears Abuja recreational spots of fun seekers

theabujatimes
Following the violation of its decision to shut down recreational spots in the territory, the Federal Capital Territory Administration FCTA on Friday...
Read more
Trending

Christians Attend Christmas Service In Abuja

theabujatimes
Christians in Nigeria have joined their counterparts across the world to celebrate Christmas. In Abuja, the nation’s capital, some...
Read more
Sports

Arsenal vs Chelsea: Arteta reveals EPL games to determine relegation fight

theabujatimes
Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, has said the clubs next Premier League fixture in one week, will be crucial to their Premier League...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

Police arrest man for stealing FRSC van in Abuja

Troops Foil Attempted Kidnap Of Passengers On Abuja-Kaduna Highway

Police arrest five robbery suspects in Abuja

Immigration warns foreign labourers sneaking into Nigeria