Bolt, Uber operating illegally in Abuja, says president of taxi union

The President of Abuja Painted Taxi, Comrade Shehu Shugabi Yar’adua decried the illegal operational activities of Bolt and Uber transport services in FCT, stressing that the duo are not licensed operators and have thereby contributed in illegalities in the city’s transport industry.

He made the statement in Abuja while introducing NAIRAXI to residents of FCT, an indigenous and newly on-demand ride-hailing and logistics service often described as the Nigeria version of Uber.

Comrade Shehu Shugabi hailed the new NAIRAXI Driver Application and its interest to support the digitalisation of Abuja Painted Taxi with a partnership which was sealed at the office of NAIRAXI on the 7th of January 2021.

The partnership allows Abuja Painted Taxi to be included in the mobile application of NAIRAXI.

He further stated that the indigenous NAIRAXI driver application will provide an opportunity for Abuja Painted Taxis to be repackaged for more effective transport service delivery, as he assured commuters of it readiness to address the challenges of vehicle cleanliness and moral ethics of its Abuja Painted Taxi Drivers, which will be included in the NAIRAXI mobile application.

He, however, commended NAIRAXI for launching Nigeria’s version of Uber and Bolt, stressing that their partnership with the company will enable the Painted Abuja Taxi to migrate from analog to digital system.

A statement by the Co-Founder of NAIRAXI, Mr. Kingsley Eze, noted that over 45 percent of Abuja residents navigate across the city using the painted green taxis, but over the years, they’ve been disenfranchised, because they don’t have the actual technology to maintain relevance for better service delivery.

He stated that most of them have seen their income dwindle over these last three-four years, but will be resolved as it partners with NAIRAXI Mobile Application.

According to him, “We want to change of face of mobility in the FCT with electronic commerce and logistics, thereby pioneering this very great innovation, to connect Nigerians on all income growth, to get a safe and affordable ride, order and shop for anything, as well as send and track parcels.”