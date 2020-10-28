Wednesday, October 28, 2020

Borussia Monchengladbach 2-2 Real Madrid: Casemiro rescues LaLiga champions

abujatimes

Marcus Thuram scored twice for Borussia Monchengladbach but Real Madrid snatched a point from the jaws of defeat.

Casemiro scored in second-half injury time to rescue Real Madrid a 2-2 draw from a Champions League clash with Borussia Monchengladbach that threatened a serious setback for Zinedine Zidane’s men.

Madrid arrived at Borussia Park buoyed by a 3-1 Clasico victory over Barcelona but were soon haunted by the sort of calamitous defending that saw them lose their Champions League Group B opener against Shakhtar Donetsk.

An error from Toni Kroos allowed the hosts an attack in which Marcus Thuram profited from some sloppy marking to score the opener, and the Frenchman netted a tap-in shortly before the hour mark to leave Madrid reeling.

The Spanish champions looked set to lose four consecutive European matches for the first time in their history before Karim Benzema scored with an acrobatic finish in the 87th minute and Casemiro swept home at the death.

The result may ease the pressure on Zidane for now, but his side must improve if their European hopes are to have any substance this season.

Kroos ended a sleepy opening 28 minutes with a fierce, curling 25-yard shot that stung the palms of Gladbach goalkeeper Yann Sommer, who pushed it around the post. 

But five minutes later the hosts stormed ahead when Alassane Plea spotted the unmarked Thuram advancing into the penalty area and found him with a pass that he met with a stunning first-time finish into the top corner of the net, leaving Thibaut Courtois no chance. 

Casemiro headed a Kroos corner wide early in the second half as Madrid rallied, and Vinicius Junior ballooned over the crossbar from 12 yards when Federico Valverde played him in.

But Madrid remained permeable at the back and there was chaos in the ranks as Plea received the ball unmarked in the box and when his shot was only parried by Courtois, Thuram tucked the rebound home from close range. 

Courtois then denied Plea one-on-one as Madrid threatened to lose all control, and it was only when Luka Modric and Eden Hazard came on that they regained some composure. 

Hazard hit the side-netting 16 minutes from time and, though the hosts continued to attack, Benzema found the net with an overhead kick from a Casemiro header to set up a tense finish. 

Three minutes into added time, Luca Modric’s looping cross was headed down by Sergio Ramos, and Casemiro netted the equaliser from six yards out.

