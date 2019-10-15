Super Eagles goalkeeper, Francis Uzoho has been ruled out for six months after tearing his ligament in Sunday’s friendly against Brazil, Sportinglife.ng can reveal.

“It is so unfortunate this is happening to Uzoho. We all thought he would return in a matter of days,” said the source.

Uzoho fell on his back while contesting for the ball inside the penalty box in the 62nd minute of the encounter that ended 1-1 at the National Stadium in Singapore..

He was treated on the pitch but later stretched off when it became apparent that he could no longer continue.

He will now miss Nigeria’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixtures against Benin and Lesotho

next month.

He has made five appearances and kept three clean sheets this season for Omonia Nicosia who occupy the second position in the Cypriot First Division.

