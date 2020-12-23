BREAKING: ASUU Calls Off 9-Month-Old

THE leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has suspended its more than nine-month-old indefinite strike conditionally effective from Thursday, 24th December, 2020 to pave way for resumption of academic activities in public universities.

ASUU President, Professor Biodun Ogunyemi, announced the suspension of the strike at a news conference on Wednesday in Abuja, following resolution of the emergency National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of ASUU held at ASUU Secretariat from Tuesday night to early Wednesday morning.

ASUU had embarked on the indefinite strike on March 9, 2020 with a two-week warning leading to the comprehensive indefinite strike on March 23, 2020.

Ogunyemi said the strike has to be suspended following agreement reached with the Federal Government representatives led by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige on some of the contending issues.

He said the lecturers in fulfilment of its obligation in the agreement decided to return to the classrooms with the understanding that nobody would be victimised as a result of the strike action.

Ogunyemi warned that should the Federal Government renege on the agreement reached, ASUU would not hesitate to resume the suspended strike without notice.

