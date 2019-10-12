Robert Forster has died, aged 78. The Breaking Bad actor – who recently reprised his role as vacuum salesman Ed Galbraith in spin-off movie El Camino – passed away on Friday, following a battle with brain cancer. According to reports, the star died at his home, on the day his latest film was released. As news of his death emerged, tributes poured in for the Oscar nominee on social media. Co-star Bryan Cranston posted: ‘I’m saddened today by the news that Robert Forster has passed away. ‘A lovely man and a consummate actor. I met him on the movie Alligator (pic) 40 years ago, and then again on BB. I never forgot how kind and generous he was to a young kid just starting out in Hollywood. RIP Bob.’





ackie Brown co-star Samuel L Jackson tweeted: ‘RIP Robert Forster!! A truly class act/ Actor!!’ While Heroes’ Greg Grunberg posted: ‘A legend has left us. One of the best. I was so fortunate to be able to work with him on HEROES. ‘What a talent and what a beautiful person. #RIPRobertForster.’



‘Loved Robert Forster alongside Pam Grier in Jackie Brown,’ a fan added. ‘Loved him in Breaking Bad. Loved him just today in El Camino. RIP.’ Robert first started his career back in the 1960s, with his first notable performance in Reflections In A Golden Eye, back in 1967.

He followed this up with another hit, Medium Cool, but it wasn’t until Quentin Tarantino cast him in Jackie Brown that he gained a lot of attention. The late star played Max Cherry in the 1997 film, alongside Samuel L. Jackson and Pam Grier, with the role earning him an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor. Despite losing out on the gong, his career was immediately on another level, and he starred in a string of hits, including Twin Peaks, Lucky Number Slevin, Me Myself and Irene, and Mullholland Drive.

















